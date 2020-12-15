Ask Steve Miller’s grandsons about going hunting with their papa, and their eyes light up like they are going to Disneyland.
“Yay! When?” say the 8-year-old twins.
Miller says so far, he’s only taken them bird hunting, but they’re regulars at the shooting range.
“They love it,” he said as he showed videos and pictures of him bending over his grandson Gage to hold the rifle so he could shoot.
“I always teach them safety first. I never let go of the firearm,” said Miller.
Something the board of the newly formed Zane Grey Arizona Youth Advancement Committee (ZGAYAC) agrees is the first thing any child needs to learn in the shooting sports.
“That’s how I learned, from my elders,” said John.
ZGAYAC has started strongly since it started six weeks ago, raising money to help the community’s children “advance on many levels” primarily through shooting sports education. But the group also helps after-school enrichment programs such as Payson Community Kids.
The board, made up of John Bach, president; Steve Miller, vice-president; Terese Bach, secretary; Calvin Henson, treasurer; and Dan Wile, fundraising committee; worked together for years as the Friends of the NRA. Every year they held a banquet to raise enough money to help many of the archery programs at local schools, as well as PCK.
The NRA organization lent the name recognition to the Friends, but it cost the local organization a lot.
“We were the seventh most productive chapter in the nation,” said Miller, but most of the money raised stayed at the national and state level, he said.
“We wanted more of what we raised to stay local,” said Miller, a sentiment the rest of the board agreed part of the mission.
Miller has a gift for fundraising.
Already Miller’s weekly gun raffles have raised $65,000. Each week he does the drawing on Facebook live from his car repair shop. The group sells only a certain amount of $20 tickets, so once they’re out, they’re out. The donated guns and hunting gear (like optics and backpacks) get the attention of participants, especially when donors provide unique items like antique guns.
The group has also secured the endorsement from a dozen businesses in town who agree with ZGAYAC’s mission — providing enrichment for children by getting them outside and learning a skill with safety.
“Watching the kids grow up is wonderful,” said Henson.
As the organization grows, the board hopes interested community members will reach out to volunteer and/or donate. ZGAYAC hopes to have a banquet as the Friends did, but not until next year.
For more information, email ZaneGrey_YAC@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!