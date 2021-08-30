After the Backbone Fire threatened the community of Strawberry just a few months ago, it alarmed residents when they saw an orange glow in the sky Sunday night.
The Ralls Fire started just after 7 p.m. on the northeast side of Strawberry Mountain.
It is expected to remain visible on the east side of Strawberry and to drivers on Highway 87 until the area gets significant rainfall, said Jeff Thumm, U.S. Forest Service fire management officer for the Payson Ranger District.
With significant rain in the forecast through the week, the fire is manageable, he said.
The Forest Service assessed the fire Sunday night, but determined for the safety of firefighters, they would wait until Monday morning to bring crews in.
Due to the steep terrain and limited visibility, it’s just not safe to try to fight this fire at night, said Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief John Wisner.
By 7:30 a.m. Monday, five Forest Service firefighters had already hiked up to Strawberry Mountain to begin hand cutting a line around the fire, Thumm said.
Crews will contain the fire and prevent it from growing, but they will let it burn.
“It is doing nothing but good up there,” Thumm said.
“It’s nice to have that undergrowth burning,” Wisner said.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!