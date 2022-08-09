Something strange is going on beneath Payson.
It’s a mystery encased in granite.
And Payson’s entire future depends on putting together a puzzle that’s a thousand feet deep — and very wet.
And that’s why Payson’s Water Department hired Vaden Aldridge in September 2021 to put together the fractured puzzle pieces of deep layers of crushed and fractured, billion-year-old granite.
Aldridge has the official title of water resources manager/hydrogeologist, but he could also simply go by “outdoors guy.” He spends hours hiking and verifying the geologic mapping conducted in previous studies around the 48 wells the town maintains. He uses every tool he can grab to piece together the puzzle of the twisted network of fissures in the Payson granite that holds the key to the community’s water future.
“We are on hard basement rock. Fracturing was caused by faulting,” said Aldridge, but he quickly added for his fellow geologists, “Technically I should say the fractures are caused by tectonism which deforms rocks and produces faulting and fractures.”
For the past three years, the town has been pumping water from the distant C.C. Cragin Reservoir into a network of deep wells. The town normally uses 2,000 acre-feet of water in a year. The reservoir has provided an additional 3,000 acre-feet.
The results have been both encouraging — and puzzling.
In most places, the once depleted water table has been rising. Some well levels have risen 250 feet — most wells have come up 10 to 40 feet. But some wells have continued to decline.
What’s up? Where’s the water going? Why here — but not there? What will happen in another 10 years? And how big a town can we build without running out of water?
Just ask Aldridge.
No pressure.
Ancient water, modern problems
Water has collected in these fractures for thousands of years. It’s probably what attracted the ancient peoples to the area, due to the natural springs bubbling up from the aquifer along those fault lines.
However, settlers quickly sunk wells that dried up most of those springs. The thick forest now sucks up more ground water, drying up local streams. Payson’s water use ultimately outstripped natural groundwater recharge — prompting well levels to plummet. A historic, two-decade drought has compounded the problem.
Aldridge has data going back to the mid-1970s when Payson’s wells were at full capacity. Stringent conservation measures slowed the decline — but the graphs show a constant downturn until 2019.
Things changed dramatically once the town began injecting the C.C. Cragin water. Some wells began rising rapidly — others seemed unaffected. Some then spike rapidly, while others seem not affected at all. Aldridge has yet to determine why.
The blessing of Payson’s visionaries
As far as Aldridge can tell, no other municipality in the world has devised such a unique answer to its water storage problem. In fact, Aldridge was hired by the town “to define what is going on in the aquifer” after three years of recharge. Payson recharges wells and the response of its fractured granite water table has drawn the attention of water experts worldwide.
Currently, the Town of Payson has a population of 16,000. If Payson can properly manage the water table, the town could support an additional 25,000 residents, suggest existing projections. Now, Aldridge looks for additional evidence to support — or modify — those projections. If the drought gets significantly worse, Aldridge said town code allows the water department to put the brakes on development.
This is in stark contrast too many other communities in Arizona.
Other communities’ struggles
Arizona receives a third of its water from the Colorado River through the Glen Canyon Dam/Lake Powell system. The two-decade-long drought caused Lake Powell to drop more than 160 feet. Already the drought has decreased Lake Powell’s elevation by 160 feet. This may then shut down the dam’s hydropower generators, creating a power shortage for the whole region. The drought also threatens the supply of river water to the Grand Canyon. The canyon generates $1 billion in direct economic output for Coconino County.
The state’s also facing a groundwater crisis. The big urban counties agreed to regulate groundwater pumping in the 1980s in return for receiving water from the Colorado River. But the rural counties that make up 80% of the state’s area with a population of 1.5 million have no ability to regulate groundwater pumping. Corporate farms in areas like Kingman and Benson have drilled deep wells that are draining aquifers, putting water out of reach of most other users.
Payson may become one of the few rural areas of the state with a sustainable water supply, thanks to decades of effort — spearheaded by Payson’s longtime water czar Buzz Walker. Even during the recession, Payson’s water department continued to spend millions to build the C.C. Cragin pipeline and create the interconnected well system that now moves water throughout the town and pumps reservoir water back into the water table.
Thanks to the reservoir and the groundwater recharge system, Aldridge and the rest of the water department crew can balance the needs of Payson water customers and the storage capacity of the various fractures and wells scattered about town.
“Payson is a remarkable place,” said Aldridge. “To my knowledge, the Town of Payson is probably the only municipality injecting water into a fractured hard rock aquifer in the world ... this town should be more proud of the fact they are out in front of water shortages.”
