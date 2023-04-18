The county’s emergency alert website has changed names.
Gila County now calls Everbridge, its emergency communication platform, Ready Gila Alerts.
Those who signed up for alerts before must now sign in at ReadyGila.com or call 928-910-4009 to receive emergency notifications.
Signing in will automatically update an Everbridge user’s account information. The user will have to create a new password, however.
“It’s business as usual for those customers,” said Justin Boyle, Gila County’s Health and Emergency Management staff member in charge of the communication system. He and Carl Melford spoke at the county’s annual pre-season fire meeting in March.
New users will need to create an account.
Ready Gila Alerts will contact the user with phone calls, text messages, and emails to make sure they know what the emergency is and how to respond.
How Ready Gila Alerts work
The Gila County Emergency Management Department can use the Ready Gila Alerts system to cover a large or very precise area.
After creating an account, Gila County can send notices about fires, floods, and other hazards according to the geo-location.
Users can have the alerts come as a phone call to a landline or cell phone, as a text or email.
The website has “a plethora of new information,” said Boyle.
But the public must sign up at ReadyGila.com or call 928-910-4009 to get on the list for updates.
Melford said in the last few years his department has sent out 62 emergency messages about wildfires, floods and other disasters.
Information on ReadyGila.com
After signing up for Ready Gila Alerts, poke around the ReadyGila.com website. The website has information on evacuations, fuel mitigation projects, emergency response resources, lists to prepare for evacuation, and plans with suggestions and information on just about any emergency a resident of Gila County will experience.
The Get Informed tab has information on air quality, alerts & warnings, drought, earthquakes, extreme heat, flash floods, forest fires, monsoons, power outages, thunderstorms & lightning, terrorism, winter advisories and snow storms.
The Plan & Prepare tab has plans for residents from seniors, to infants, young children, and pets.
The ReadyGila.com website has copies of several county emergency plans, including the Northern Gila County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
This plan discusses the Forest Service’s fuel reduction work and planned work.
The Wildfire Protection Plan also discusses the resources available in the various fire district/department areas.
Prepare for wildfire season and evacuation
Communication lies at the heart of emergency preparedness. Sign up for Ready Gila Alerts before the fire season starts.
