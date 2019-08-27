The Central Arizona Board of Realtors (CABOR) kicked off its food drive earlier this month and organizers hope to collect 30,000 pounds of food by Nov. 1.
This is the sixth year for the Realtors food drive. To date, it has collected more than 67,000 pounds of food.
All the food stays in Rim Country, going to either Payson or Pine-Strawberry food banks.
Food bank officials say 1 in 4 Rim Country residents will need some kind of food assistance through the local food banks. Most recipients need help after losing their job or because of a medical issue.
The sixth annual Realtors food drive runs Aug. 1 to Nov. 1 with a goal of collecting 30,000 pounds this year.
Take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to a local real estate office or stop by the CABOR office, behind Tiny’s, at 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 12. Volunteers will also collect donations at Safeway on Aug. 30 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you have questions regarding donations, contact CABOR at 928-474-1944 or email nancy@cazbr.com.
