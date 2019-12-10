A recall supporter recently agreed to drop claims that Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey harassed and intimidated him — providing the mayor no longer mentions his name in any public forum.
Jeff Robbins sought an injunction Friday to prevent Morrissey and his followers from harassing him or attacking him. In court, Robbins said he agreed to drop the matter after Morrissey promised to not mention him in any public forum.
The two parties told Judge Gary Scales that they had discussed the matter before entering the courtroom and Robbins “just wants to go back to private life.” Morrissey agreed, saying he “has no need to discuss you again or anything of the sort.”
“It seems to me that Mr. Robbins should be willing to withdraw the petition and he said he is,” said Justin Pierce, the town’s contract attorney.
“So, no hit list ... no Facebook ... what is it?” asked Scales.
“Retaliation,” said Robbins.
Scales therefore denied Robbins’ petition for an injunction of harassment.
The case raises questions about whether Morrissey’s admitted management of a Facebook page might be illegal, since he doesn’t allow comments from critics. However, the agreement to drop the case leaves those issues unresolved.
The case illuminated the increasingly bitter state of Payson’s politics in recent months, with recall measures launched against the whole town council, the firing of the town manager and often-inflammatory social media posts. Both sides say they feel harassed and threatened by the comments made about them — mirroring the bitterness of the national political scene.
In legal filings, Morrissey claimed the seeking of an injunction itself was political harassment.
“The only thing offensive and harassing about this case is the fact that plaintiff is attempting to use the judicial process as a political tool. Not only should the court deny the petition, but the court should award reasonable attorney’s fees and costs to the defense in order to send a message that presenting false and misleading evidence to the court, all the while seeking to stifle the constitutional speech of another, will not be tolerated,” wrote Pierce.
Pierce, who said he is a longtime acquaintance of Morrissey, replaced Town Attorney Hector Figueroa while the town seeks a new attorney. Pierce told the Roundup he represented Morrissey at Friday’s hearing because the injunction had to do with comments the mayor made in his official capacity.
Robbins reported that he had stopped gathering signatures for the recall of Morrissey and councilors Jim Ferris, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Vice Mayor Janell Sterner because of the town’s legal threats and the alleged harassment of his family.
Robbins’ request for an injunction cited several instances of alleged harassment during meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 4. Morrissey allegedly:
1. Circulated a list of 10 Unite Payson recall signature gatherers, including Robbins.
2. “Encouraged followers to seek (Robbins’) home address.”
3. Made “disparaging comments to incite.”
However, Pierce’s filings said the “series of acts” were not directed at Robbins specifically.
The law requires at least two direct acts of harassment to warrant an injunction.
“Simply referencing plaintiff at a meeting is not enough to support a petition against harassment; noticeably absent from the videos is any conduct by the mayor that is directed at plaintiff, which is an express requirement of the statute.”
Open forum required
Robbins’ arguments centered on the Facebook page Morrissey has admitted he administers, which features sometimes scathing criticism of his political opponents.
Robbins filed arguments quoting legal precedents that establish separate rules for public officials acting in their official capacity with the use of social media and digital forums.
As an elected official, it is Morrissey’s legal duty to allow all points of view to be heard, according to several court cases — including one decision preventing President Donald Trump from deleting people from his Twitter account, since he uses it to announce and advocate policy.
Robbins offered a video posted on Facebook, in which Morrissey reportedly took responsibility for the Payson First Facebook page during an online video with Deborah Rose in October. “That’s how we get the word out,” he said on the video.
Robbins quoted the Davison vs. Randall case. “The court recognized that when a public official uses a Facebook page as a tool of governance — that is, when he uses it to inform the public about his government work, solicits input on policy issues through the page, and swathes it ‘in the trapping of his office’ — he is controlling the page as a government actor.”
However, comments on the page have reportedly been filtered because “this isn’t a platform to argue and misconstrue the TRUTH or post lies” in response to posts selected for posting.
The mayor’s response did not address the Facebook page because Robbins’ raised the issue after Morrissey filed his motion to dismiss.
Social media posts
Robbins said the mayor’s social media posts have prompted Morrissey’s followers to threaten him.
In a Oct. 24 video, Morrissey unveiled a list of 10 names of signature gatherers for the Unite Payson recall effort and told the Facebook audience: “Jeff Robbins, the one you all talk about on social media ... look up my residential address,” Robbins wrote in his court filings.“One would assume as an attempt to intimidate and direct others to find and harm me.”
In a Nov. 4 video, Morrissey “refers to me by description and says, ‘I pushed people and called someone a smart ass.’ This is absolutely false and I have many witnesses, including legal counsel.”
Robbins said he faced “odd accusations” and challenges to “a fist fight” during that same hearing.
During the Dec. 6 injunction hearing, the Roundup heard one Morrissey supporter apologize to Robbins outside of the courtroom for shoving Robbins during an Oct. 28 recall hearing.
During a chat with Morrissey at Messinger Payson Funeral Home on Sept. 25 to discuss an expansion of Mud Springs Road, Robbins said he felt unsafe.
“… a member of that group was aggressively stalking us and frightened (me) so badly we hastily left,” wrote Robbins in his motion.
However, in the mayor’s motion, he quoted LaFaro v. Cahill, “that those who involve themselves in the political process cannot hide behind the harassment statutes in order to avoid public scrutiny.”
In the LaFaro case, the court found there had to be a “series of acts” that were directed at a “specific person.” An act had to be more than overhearing comments that “felt” harassing.
The motion relied on the two clips of the videos from the Payson First Facebook page to prove “plaintiff incorrectly characterizes the videos’ contents in his petition.”
The video evidence only showed the mayor “referencing,” Robbins, but that “is not enough to support a petition against harassment.”
In response, Robbins wrote, “the defendant violated the plaintiff’s First and Fourteenth Amendment Rights retaliating for engaging in a protected activity (signature gathering) by specifically singling out the plaintiff multiple times as the established moderator ... on a public forum ... about a public opinion with the intent to incite or convey.”
Robbins claims Morrissey’s comments made up “retaliation” intended to have a chilling effect on the exercise of “natural and legal rights by the threat of legal sanction.”
“I am seriously alarmed and annoyed by the repeated actions of Thomas Morrissey for conduct specific to myself and feel his actions make me unsafe,” wrote Robbins.
(1) comment
Are you serious??? How does this non story rate a 1,223 word article except to try to further falsely paint the Mayor as causing conflict in our town. Mr. Robbins has obviously worked in concert with the Good 'Ol Boys. To his detriment, he actually makes the whining of both the Evens/Garner group and the PUSD school board sound reasonable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!