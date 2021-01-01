COVID and Schools
The pandemic spelled chaos and hard choices for Rim Country schools.
The crash course in public health and improvisation started in the spring, when the state abruptly ordered schools closed to in-person classes.
Rim Country school improvised furiously. Teachers on the fly adapted their courses to distance learning — meeting with students online and doing their best to stay connected. Fortunately, Payson was already a Google Reference District — with teachers and students familiar with online tools like Google Meets, Google Documents and other programs. Moreover, the district opted to spend most of the $500,000 in pandemic assistance it got from the federal government to outfit every student with a Chromebook with all the necessary software.
Students struggled to stay connected in the spring, with a hopeful, but distanced, drive-through graduation ceremony at the end of the school year in May.
The pandemic seemed to fade in the summer, with the state’s embrace of social distancing, masks and closures or limits on businesses likely to generate clusters of infection. However, the virus surged again as schools attempted to return to in-person classes in the fall. By the end of the semester, clusters of cases had prompted schools throughout Gila County to shift back to distance learning.
Many schools hope to resume in-person classes in January, buoyed by the hope that teachers and staff members may get vaccinated in January or February. Children rarely get seriously ill when infected, so schools will become much safer to operate once teachers and staff are protected
District hires new superintendent
After being with the district for less than a year, the Payson Unified School District school board went looking for a new superintendent in February when Stan Rentz decided to move before the school year was over.
The board hired Mark Tregaskes on an interim basis to finish out the year.
Tregaskes served as the superintendent of Safford schools for 23 years.
Payson has had five superintendents in the past five years.
In March, the board hired Payson Center for Success Principal Linda Gibson as the next superintendent, opting for her over Rim Country Middle School Principal Jennifer White. After the decision, White left the district.
Arizona’s teacher shortage gets much worse
Arizona’s teacher shortage has grown worse in the long shadow of the pandemic.
Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson said the shortage has hit home. The district lost six teachers at the end of the school year, and another six teachers left over the summer. That represents a nearly 10% turnover. One of the six teachers who left over the summer cited the risks of the pandemic.
Arizona has among the lowest teacher salaries in the country, despite a 20% pay boost in the past three years. The state also has among the largest class sizes.
High school graduates drive off into adulthood
Payson High School graduates this year celebrated their pandemic, drive-through graduation. The graduates and their proud parents rolled up to Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon to pick up their hard-earned diploma, a flash of purple and joy in the long shadow of a pandemic.
They leaned out the windows or popped up out of the sun roofs of their parents’ cars, festooned with balloons and congratulatory messages written on the windows. They waved, flashed the Longhorn sign, climbed halfway out the car window, and posed for pictures. A few wore masks, but mostly they flashed enormous grins.
So the Class of 2020 puttered through the portal and on into the great wide world — more or less ready for whatever comes next in a world that’s always throwing you curves.
Election results in county
Once largely Democratic, Gila County has seemingly completed its transition to a bastion of the Republican Party.
Gila County voters gave President Donald Trump 66% of their votes, compared to 49% statewide. Trump triumphed in Gila County despite the inclusion of largely Democratic areas in southern Gila County — including Globe, Miami and the San Carlos Apache Reservation.
The fervent support for Republicans anchored in northern Gila County showed up and down the ballot in an election with an 82% turnout rate in the county — compared to 80% statewide. The county’s turnout was second only to Yavapai County’s 87% response from voters.
Overwhelming support in northern Gila County also played a key role in Wendy Rogers’ defeat of retired Army Col. Felicia French in the expensive District 6 state Senate race. Rogers won comfortably, with 54% of the vote, largely rebutting the notion that District 6 qualifies as an up-for-grabs swing district, despite the inclusion of Democrat-heavy Coconino County. In Gila County, the former Air Force pilot took 75% of the vote — even though her opponent — Felicia French — lives in Pine. Gila County voters cast 18,000 votes in that contest.
Republicans Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton won the county’s votes for the two seats in the state House of Representatives for District 6.
All successful candidates for county offices were Republican.
Election fraud allegations
Rim Country lawmakers took a leading but futile role in the attempt to overturn the results of the Presidential election in Arizona.
Show Low state Rep. Walt Blackman and Prescott Congressman Paul Gosar both addressed a few hundred demonstrators at a “Stop the Coup” rally at the state Capitol, decrying the results of the already certified election in Arizona. Other outgoing and incoming state legislators representing Rim Country also pressed the legislature to appoint a new slate of electors who would support President Trump. That included newly re-elected Rep. Brenda Barton and newly elected Senator Wendy Rogers. Outgoing Rim Country lawmakers Sen. Sylvia Allen and Rep. Bob Thorpe also signed a resolution calling for the state to set aside the election results — at least for President.
Gosar, Blackman and others insisted voting machines may have covertly changed votes from Trump to Joe Biden. At least eight Republican lawsuits were dismissed in state and federal courts. Judges said the lawsuits presented no evidence of fraud or irregularities sufficient to change the outcome.
Turnout in the election rose from 74% two years ago to 80%, consistent with the national surge in voter turnout. Biden won in Arizona by just 0.3% of the vote. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 51,465 votes — more than four times the margin between Trump and Biden.
Gosar also supported an effort to recall Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who certified the election results along with Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Efforts continue to restore C.C. Cragin watershed
Payson, the Salt River Project, the Forest Service and others continued to make progress on plans to restore the 64,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
SRP put up $200,000 to undertake a high-tech, LiDAR survey of the watershed to make it easier to bid restoration thinning projects, intended to reduce tree densities from about 1,000 per acre to more like 100 per acre. The thinning projects would reduce the risk of a forest-destroying crown fire, which could lead to erosion that would fill the reservoir with mud and debris. Payson’s long-term water supply depends on the reservoir, which also supplies SRP customers in the Valley.
SRP also launched a program to convince its million customers to donate $3 a month to forest thinning projects, including the C.C. Cragin Restoration effort. The Valley-based utility and irrigation company hopes to raise $200,000 a year, which it will match.
The 15,000 acre-foot C.C. Cragin Reservoir supplies Payson with 3,000 acre-feet of water annually, making it one of the few cities in the state with a sustainable, long-term water supply. The reservoir’s watershed is among the most productive in the state, but also small, steep and densely overgrown. A high-intensity fire on the watershed could all but fill in the narrow, deep, winding reservoir. Moreover, the pipeline supplying Payson as well as conveying water to the East Verde River that flows to the Valley passes through dense forest, making it exceptionally vulnerable to destruction by a wildfire.
4FRI forest restoration efforts continue
The U.S. Forest Service in 2020 repeatedly extended its own deadlines for awarding contracts to thin perhaps a million acres of overgrown forest land in Rim Country and the White Mountains, which remains the only way to prevent the kinds of megafires that have overwhelmed California this year.
The original schedule called for 4FRI to thin 50,000 acres a year. Since 2010, the project has thinned 140,000 acres and managed prescribed or natural fires on 860,000 acres, according to 4FRI spokesman Shayne Martin.
The project has gone so slowly that the handful of existing mills worry they’ll run out of wood — and miss out on near-record timber prices.
4FRI head Jeremy Kreuger now says the Forest Service hopes to award contracts sometime in the first half of 2021.
One of the biggest issues remains how to get rid of the 50 tons of biomass on each thinned acre while still making the project profitable for the bidder — at no cost to the government.
Effort to create biomass market suffers setbacks
The Arizona Corporation Commission dealt several heavy blows to efforts to restore forests and reduce megafires in 2020.
The ACC rejected efforts by forest restoration advocates to require utility companies to buy enough energy generated by burning biomass to support the thinning about 50,000 acres annually. Moreover, the election results replaced one of the two commissioners who staunchly supported the mandate.
On the other hand, prospects have brightened for a deal with two power companies that would save the Novopower plant near Snowflake, the only biomass burning plant in the state. Both Arizona Public Service and the Salt River Project have indicated they might extend long-term contracts to buy electricity produced by burning wood scraps from thinning projects, even if the corporation commission doesn’t issue a biomass mandate.
Payson water table rising in the face of statewide drought
Payson in 2020 became a model of water conservation in a drought-plagued state, as water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir immediately begin to replenish the town’s depleted water table — with some well levels rising by 60 feet after just two seasons of recharge.
Payson water customers have been paying roughly 25% more for their water to help finance the project, but in return Payson’s now one of few towns in Arizona with enough water to cover all its future needs. Elsewhere, communities are facing rationing of Colorado River water and new restrictions on plunging water tables.
The C.C. Cragin project capped two decades of water innovation, which included using treated wastewater to create Green Valley Park and three lakes that provide year-round fishing and recreation as well as providing irrigation water for two subdivision golf courses, which have helped anchor the region’s economy. In June 2019, Payson started taking delivery on its 3,000 acre-feet annual allotment of water from the 15,000-acre-foot reservoir atop the Rim, formerly known as the Blue Ridge Reservoir.
The pipeline more than doubled Payson’s water supply, providing enough water to support a build-out population of 40,000.
Gila County swelters in the grip of ‘extreme drought’
On the heels of “exceptional” drought and the hottest, driest Arizona summer on record, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared farmers and ranchers in 13 Arizona counties each eligible for up to $500,000 in emergency disaster loans due to the drought.
That includes Gila County, one of the four worst-hit counties in the state.
Arizona hasn’t seen such a scorching, bone-dry summer since record keeping began in 1895, according to the National Weather Service.
Arizona had dozens of wildfires, but faced nothing like the holocaust in Oregon, Washington, Oregon and Colorado, where more than 7 million acres burned, killing dozens and destroying more than 10,000 structures.
Gila County tourism defies economic gravity
Gila County defied economic gravity this year, shrugging off a disastrous statewide decline in tourism right on through the pandemic. Statewide, the tourism industry lost more than half its jobs and suffered a 60% decline in revenue, according to the latest numbers from the state department of tourism.
But Gila County reported a 23% increase in hotel and motel business, according to figures released in October. The report offers some surprising reassurance to Gila County’s tourism industry, the mainstay of the economy — especially in the northern part of the county.
Statewide, spending by travelers plunged 60% from January to September compared to the same period last year, according to the latest tally by the state department of tourism. That resulted in a $10 billion drop in spending and the loss of 106,000 jobs in the tourism industry. Hotel occupancy dropped 20% — with the average hotel only half full so far this year.
Between March and October, Arizona residents accounted for 86% of trips to Gila County. That increased to 95% this year.
