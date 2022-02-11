Inga Chouinard, a Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassador, had no intention of buying anything when she showed up to support the Jars Cannabis dispensary ribbon cutting on Feb. 4.
“I was totally clueless,” she said.
She, along with a dozen or so chamber ambassadors, agreed to act as models in photographs inside to protect the identities of the shoppers lined up around the dispensary at 200 N. Tonto St. That’s the same location as the former Uncle Herbs/Untamed Herbs medical marijuana dispensary. It remains the site of Uncle Herbs production. At a future date, Jars will move into the former location of Carl’s Jr. at the corner of Highways 260 and 87.
Unlike those dispensaries, Jars is open to anyone over the age of 21. No medical license is necessary.
That was Chouinard’s first surprise.
“I thought you needed a card,” she said.
Before Jars arrived, the former dispensaries served medical patients. Arizona approved the sale of medical marijuana in 2010.
Medical marijuana requires a doctor’s prescription for a qualified medical need. Those recommendations can cost hundreds of dollars. In dispensaries that remain both medical and recreational, medical patients often receive a break on cost. They also have options for higher dose edibles and possession amounts.
In 2020, Arizona voters approved the recreational sale of cannabis. Due to changes in how dispensary licenses are distributed, the Uncle Herbs/Untamed Herbs dispensary license was sold and moved to Phoenix. It took a year and a lot of discussion in the Payson council chambers before the location specific recreation license took effect. Jars will never leave Payson consequently. The community will continue to have access to cannabis and CBD hemp products without interruption.
A good thing because Jars was popular throughout its grand opening weekend. Staff counted 868 people bought something.
Chouinard didn’t know any of this when she came inside to act as a model. When asked, Chouinard agreeably moved into a corner of the dispensary filled with edible products for photographers. Everette, one of the Jars managers, came over to tell her about the products on the wall.
“First of all, he told me about the flower stuff,” said Chouinard.
She asked, “What do you do with that?”
When he told her to smoke it, memories of her first-time encountering marijuana popped into her head.
“It smelled like burned tires,” she said.
In comparison, she described the smell inside Jars as “medicinal.”
“It’s not what I expected,” she said.
Intrigued, Chouinard opened up to tell Everette about some of the chronic pain and sleep issues she struggles with.
Everette told her about topical options as well as gummies.
Roman Site, marketing director for the Jars company, explained since the dispensary is recreational only, Jars has limits on both the strength and amount it can sell. Shoppers may only purchase edible concentrates with 10 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving and/or 100 mg per package. A shopper may not have more than 5 grams of concentrate on their person.
For those purchasing flower, they are limited to one ounce. Recreational users may only have one ounce in their possession. In comparison, medicinal users can have 2.5 ounces every 14 days.
Chouinard picked out a topical cream for pain and some CBD gummies for sleep, as she had no interest in experiencing the psychoactive effects of THC.
“I’m a control freak,” she said.
Site explained cannabidiol or CBD does not have psychoactive effects but does reduce pain and anxiety for many.
Chouinard also learned about vaporizers, tinctures, and other concentrates from Everette, “who was very knowledgeable,” she said. “He told me to contact him for any problems.”
This made Chouinard feel supported and safe. Although she has never experienced cannabis, she looks forward to finding relief without the necessity of driving to her Chinese herbalist in Phoenix.
Site agreed Jars has valuable employees.
“All of our employees go through training,” he said, so that every client’s experience is professional and comfortable.
“If you find relief, you help your life,” said Site.
Jars is open seven days a week, all 365 days of the year from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 200 N. Tonto St.
Jars has expanded the amount of parking available. Please look for signs to the dirt lot next to the dispensary.
