Love ’em.
Or hate ’em.
Either way — they’re just about gone.
Once upon a time, Payson figured newcomers should buy into the town’s infrastructure, so developers and new businesses paid thousands in impact fees for parks, police, water, roads — you name it.
It could run a new business $50,000 or more to hook up to town water and the Northern Gila County Sanitary District.
Payson’s biggest impact fee, water, was intended to help pay for the C.C. Cragin pipeline.
But that was then — when Payson’s wells were dropping and the town was approving 200 new homes every year. Impact fees piled on then.
Then along came the recession and new construction dried up.
The town council worried more about scaring business away than bulking up the town’s infrastructure.
Then, the Arizona Legislature put all kinds of restrictions on town impact fees. The town dropped most of them, except for the water impact fee that rose to more than $7,000. Now that fee is seeing its demise.
Last week started the town’s water impact fee drip, drip, dripping toward nothing.
The council took another step toward cutting the water impact fee in half.
The process won’t take effect until Dec. 11, at the earliest.
Not many people attending the council meeting seemed like they were going to miss the fees.
“Several years ago, a business was going to get charged $60,000 in impact fees and the business turned around and walked away,” said a Payson resident during the July 25 council meeting. “We’re trying to attract business and you hit somebody with a $50,000 bill, they’re going to walk away.”
Well, a consultant agreed, recommending big cuts in the last impact fee — now that water’s flowing through the C.C. Cragin pipeline.
Town Attorney Hector Figueroa said the water fee would go from $6,592 to $3,400.
The state required the change, said Sheila DeSchaaf, assistant town manager and public works director.
Several years ago the state passed new rules requiring elaborate justification for any impact fee — which had to go strictly to the cost of infrastructure required by the new business or development. For some reason, lawmakers decided to exempt sewer districts. So the Northern Gila County Sanitary District’s impact fee remains — although the district just paid for a near-doubling of the system’s capacity — mostly with saved up cash.
DeSchaaf noted, “The first step in that process ... to take a look and review our land consumption and growth rate ... as well as our infrastructure plan.”
Next, the town has to hold public hearings and publish a draft of the changes. Already, the town has hosted two public hearings.
But why does Payson have water development impact fees in the first place?
Water Department Director Tanner Henry said the town first needed money to upgrade the whole system — then to pay for the $52 million pipeline. “We’re the only community anywhere in the desert Southwest United States — anywhere, that has an adequate water supply,” he said. “The problem is, how do you pay for it?”
Payson first imposed fees in 1986 to upgrade its newly purchased, undersized system. “Back in the ’80s when the water system was purchased, we had like three little wells and they were all disconnected ... it was very unreliable,” he said.
The impact fees helped pay for studies, new wells and storage.
But the studies also showed the town’s aquifer had a limit.
“Back in the 2000s, they finally figured out the amount of water we can take out of the ground is capped,” he said.
The town’s granite-based aquifer can only store 2,520 acre-feet of the rain and snowmelt that seeps into the underground water table. But thanks to years of water conservation measures, the town uses an average of about 1,700 acre-feet annually. Still, that makes water managers like Henry nervous.
“We only have about an 800-acre-foot cushion,” he said.
And that meant the town could never get bigger without outgrowing the water supply.
The solution?
“Get a surface water right by congressional act,” said Henry. “I think we’re at four congressional acts currently to tap into the Blue Ridge or C.C. Cragin Reservoir project.”
But the town then had to fund a 15-mile, $20 million pipeline plus a $14 million water treatment plant.
Initially, the town hoped to cover most of the cost of the new system with impact fees. But then the housing market collapsed. So the town council ended up approving big increases in water rates to provide the revenue needed to get the loans that paid for the system — in addition to the impact fees.
Until the upfront costs to hook into the C.C. Cragin pipeline are under control, Henry will use “the water development fee so that way each and every person who hooks onto that line ... will buy their itty bitty little piece of that line.”
This interesting article provoked a few questions. 1. Is the troublesome water impact fee "more than $7,000" or $6,592?" 2. If total impact fees for a new business were "50,000 or more" and the water fee was about $7k, what was the other $43k for? 3. Is the intrinsic value of an existing property reduced by the lowered cost of a comparable new property? 4. If the main reason for the water fee was "help pay for the the CC Cragin pipeline," have the demands of that reason been cut in half as well. I thought my water rates had been increased to fund project borrowing being paid over coming decades.
