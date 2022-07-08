A Becoming an Outdoors-Woman participant holds up a crayfish she caught in a Prescott Lake. Participants learned crayfish will eat just about anything you put in a trap, but especially like cat food, raw chicken and hot dogs.
The September Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop is now accepting registrations. BOW introduces women to outdoor skills in a non-threatening environment with patient enthusiastic instructors. Classes are held during the day, and the evenings and mornings are filled with fun and entertainment like bird walks, yoga, fly tying, night fishing and presentations.
Interested in learning about firearms? Take aim in rifle marksmanship, learn the proper way to mount and fire a shotgun. How about handguns? We have a class on the range, one to learn the proper maintenance and we will even help you figure out what handgun is best for you.
Would you like to go fishing? There is a warm water fishing class on a private pond stocked with largemouth bass and channel catfish. How about fly fishing? BOW has a class that teaches the basics of casting, another that puts you on the water, and yet another that teaches you how to fish from a float tube.
William Larson returns this year and will show you how to harvest crayfish. Yes, those yummy little invasive lobsters are fun and easy to catch. Participants can sample them along with other wild foods at the game taste on Friday night.
Other classes offered include rappelling, hiking, kayaking, wilderness medicine, map and compass, birding, edible and medicinal plants and beginning hunting. There are more than 30 different classes for participants to choose from.
Participants stay in rustic cabins, but there are showers and bathrooms in each cabin. One great thing about this camp is that a woman can try a new sport without buying all the equipment. The only thing the participant needs to bring is her personal stuff, a friendly attitude and a willingness to learn.
The venue is Friendly Pines Camp located just south of Prescott in the Bradshaw Mountains. The Arizona Wildlife Federation, with lots of help from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, sponsors the program.
Class materials, food and lodging are all included in the $400 registration fee.
For more information, a schedule of classes, and to register, go online at azwildlife.org/bow/.
