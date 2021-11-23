Coming off a record-breaking outcome in 2021 when Arizona Gives Day raised $7.1 million for nonprofits across the state, registration and re-enrollment opened Nov. 1 for Arizona nonprofits interested in participating in the 24-hour online fundraising event, from noon on April 5 until noon on April 6, 2022. Since 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $30 million for nonprofits statewide.
Presented by FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” Arizona Gives Day is hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum.
Arizona Gives Day unites nonprofits, big and small, new and established, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving. Arizona Gives Day helps raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously to create a thriving and stronger Arizona for all.
Re-enrollment and payment of a refundable registration fee is required annually and can be completed at www.AZGives.org. “Early bird” registration, through January 31, 2022, is the best value for new or re-enrolling organizations. The registration deadline for all nonprofits is February 28, 2022. Registrants receive access to workshops and training, the Giving Day toolkit and have the ability to fundraise all year on AZGives.org.
Features rolled out in the past year include peer-to-peer fundraising, an early giving leader board and a collective listing of events and volunteer opportunities for viewing in one place. These features were created to encourage year-round use of the website and to assist with connecting the community with nonprofit organizations of interest.
“Arizonans from every community in every corner of the state stepped up last year like never before,” said Arizona Alliance of Nonprofits Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield.
“That incredible generosity clearly showed that the people of Arizona can look beyond their own circumstances to ensure that those who may be in need have access to vital services and resources.”
Information required for registration and re-enrollment includes general information about the nonprofit; IRS Determination Letter; the most-current completed financials through Form 990 or the organization’s operating budget; and a bank account and routing number for electronic distribution of donations.
Arizona Gives virtual workshops to assist in making each participant’s fundraising experience a success will take place at several intervals before Arizona Gives Day. Registrants can participate in real time or view the recording at a later date.
“Arizona Gives Day offers a number of significant options for both nonprofits and donors including the ability for year-round giving and for donors to create personal fundraising campaigns,” Merrifield said.
New 2022 campaign features for nonprofits include:
• New ways for nonprofits to direct traffic to their Arizona Gives Day profiles, including options for an embeddable donation button and QR code
• Ability to send thank-you emails directly from the Arizona Gives Day platform
• An option for the Peer Fundraiser page “hero image” to be either static or as a video
• Ability for nonprofits to link to their Vimeo videos in addition to YouTube
• A new Repeat Your Donation feature which enables donors to review previous donations and allow them to make that specific donation again or add to it with a click of a button
For interested donors, AzGives.org offers an advanced search filter to find nonprofits by specific criteria, area of focus, and which donations may qualify as an Arizona tax credit. In addition to creating a fundraising page, donors also can create a donor account to set up recurring donations, track their giving throughout the year, or they may simply check out as a guest.
Complete information, including answers to important questions about Arizona Gives Day can be found at www.AZGives.org.
