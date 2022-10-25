Headshot Larry Halberstadt, engineer for the Town of Payson

The Payson Town Council unanimously voted to solve a short-term problem with a long-term solution — provide the funds and leeway to contract with four engineering firms to relieve pressure on the town engineering department.

“The Public Works/Community Development Department has experienced an increase in the volume of requests for zoning and permits, building permits, right of way permits, and grading and drainage permits associated with all manner of private developments,” wrote Larry Halberstadt, engineer for the town in a staff report to the council.

