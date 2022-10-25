“The Public Works/Community Development Department has experienced an increase in the volume of requests for zoning and permits, building permits, right of way permits, and grading and drainage permits associated with all manner of private developments.”
The Payson Town Council unanimously voted to solve a short-term problem with a long-term solution — provide the funds and leeway to contract with four engineering firms to relieve pressure on the town engineering department.
“The Public Works/Community Development Department has experienced an increase in the volume of requests for zoning and permits, building permits, right of way permits, and grading and drainage permits associated with all manner of private developments,” wrote Larry Halberstadt, engineer for the town in a staff report to the council.
What the public does not understand, wrote Halberstadt, is that each request requires multiple town departments to review, approve and then inspect each project.
“There are periods of time when the town’s ability to review plans falls below customer expectations due to the sheer volume of submittals,” wrote Halberstadt.
Halberstadt came to the Oct. 13 council meeting to request $100,000 to contract for excess work from a list of four companies.
Council member Barbara Underwood wondered if the consultants’ fees would exceed the fees the town charges for the same services.
“(It) might be that current fee schedule does not cover the cost of the consultant covering the services,” said Halberstadt. “Once we have all the task orders in place when we come into the next fee schedule we can look at a compost rate that takes into account the consultant.”
Council member Jim Ferris thought it a great idea to use consultants rather than full-time employees because the town would save on the overhead.
Halberstadt said the town can’t really find full-time engineers who “want to move here and work for the salary that we offer them.”
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins confirmed the staff report found a consultant would “reduce the turnaround time” for developers.
He was all for improving customer service, so moved to approve Halberstadt’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!