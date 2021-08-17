Fossil Creek may have dodged a flaming bullet.
The Backbone Fire mostly didn’t sear the soil — which means only heavy rains will cause the kinds of debris flows that will bury the rare, intensely popular creek in mud and debris.
And that’s a good thing.
Although the Forest Service has completed its Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) report, it has few resources to ensure the creek doesn’t fill with mud from torrential monsoon downpours, said Carol Ekarius, from Coalitions and Collaboratives during a July University of Arizona Cooperative Extension webinar.
Ekarius specializes in analyzing risks from flooding, especially the enhanced effects because of a burn scar for research and data.
Ekarius said there’s little money for protection for areas like Fossil Creek, a National Wild and Scenic River. In comparison, the Forest Service reported it spent $13 million fighting the Backbone Fire. Firefighting efforts focused on keeping people and property safe.
“There is woefully insufficient money for long-term restoration of natural (sites),” said Ekarius. Fossil Creek is one of the most important recovery streams for a host of endangered fish, birds and other critters — and also attracts close to 100,000 visitors annually.
Damage report
The Backbone Fire, which started from a dry lightning strike on July 16, hop-skipped up the canyon, creating a mosaic of burn severities, concluded the report. Only a few side canyons burned so intensely that even a moderate rainstorm would likely cause a damaging debris flow.
However, the whole canyon now is much more vulnerable from a debris flow caused by a heavy rainfall. The Forest Service hasn’t so far issued a report on how much damage the succession of intense monsoon storms did in the past month.
The report said fire mostly burned shrubs on the sides of the canyon and that the fire will pose only modest long-term risks to the ecosystem. Barring a major flood event, the plant communities should mostly recover in three to five years.
In the meantime, the greatest risk from floods for visitors will remain concentrated where Fossil Creek joins the Verde River.
In addition, a flood could take out the two vault toilets — spilling sewage into the creek, concluded the report.
Debris flows after the Dude Fire buried Dude Creek and a population of endangered Gila trout. It took the stream decades to recover.
Fossil Creek is a far more vulnerable and valuable riparian area — with endangered or threatened populations of spikedace, loachminnow, razorback suckers, Gila topminnow, headwater and roundtail chub as well as species like the Mexican garter snake, Chiricahua leopard frog, southwestern willow flycatcher, black hawks, bald eagles, yellow billed cuckoos and a host of other species. The creek harbors 100 different bird species, 100 different invertebrates, along with 30 species of trees and shrubs.
But the canyon’s pretty much on its own when it comes to recovering.
“Nature has to take her own pace. It can take hundreds to thousands of years for that,” said Ekarius.
The value of a BAER report
In its BAER restoration efforts, the Forest Service focuses on threats to human life and property, as well as permanent damage to an endangered species’ habitat or cultural site. In Fossil Creek, that’s mostly the road in the canyon bottom, a few camping areas, some historical sites and some Apache cultural sites.
To complete the report, the BAER team assesses burned watersheds, such as a river canyon or a wash, to determine the threat from a mudslide or flood.
Burn scars alter the landscape so drastically it has a particular vulnerability to monsoon deluges. Soils loosened because the fire left ash and dead vegetation quickly turn to a mudflow in monsoon downpours that can leave three inches of rain in an hour. The mudflows can do more harm than the initial fire, as Flagstaff discovered when floods off the Schultz Fire destroyed homes and drowned a girl. The fire and its aftermath convinced Flagstaff voters to embrace new taxes to pay to thin the forest to prevent another high-intensity fire.
“The fire scar sort of makes its own weather,” said Ekarius.
To protect life and property, the Forest Service seeks to quickly stabilize areas before storms arrive. Mitigation efforts include mulching, seeding, and installing structures to add a layer of protection in the face of a mudslide or flood. Other measures include installing warning signs, repairing damaged infrastructure, and removing debris.
Determining the threat is a dynamic study.
“It depends on so many different factors,” said Ekarius. “Three days of rain events — ground is pretty saturated ... Then you get a 2-inch in an hour high intensity rain on that burn scar … the amount of water that comes off the scar once we see a fire scar can float away debris, houses, cars, trucks, (and) barns.”
The intensity of the mudflow can even uproot trees. Ekarius has seen concrete dividers float by in burn scar mud.
How to protect yourself after a fire
Ekarius suggested homeowners buy additional flood insurance, sandbags, and a battery-operated weather radio to prepare for a flooding event.
“In rural places in the West, you may be in a valley. The weather radios will actually penetrate the steepest valleys (and) penetrate into hard to access areas,” she said.
These radios cost little more than $20 and serve only one purpose, get out a warning message due to dangerous weather.
Homeowner’s insurance does not include flood insurance, said Ekarius. In today’s world, floods and slides under burn scars blow 100-year flood estimates out of the water. Ekarius cautioned homeowners just because the insurance company says you don’t live in the 100-year flood plain, protect yourself regardless.
The range of damage is so wide, Ekarius determines the possible extent of flooding using a range of 10 to 60 times the stats to estimate “the amount of water that comes off the scar,” she said.
To help the audience understand how flows are affected by flooding events, Ekarius used the Arkansas River as an example because it’s a “good size perennial river.”
Researchers set up a gauge 20 miles down from a flooding event. It showed the river flowing at 2,800 cubic feet per second.
“When it hit the gauge, it went up 6,000 cfs (and) that had 20 miles for the water to slow down,” she said. “The flood in the subdrainage was about 10,000 cfs. That was in a creek normally with 50 cfs.”
For on the ground protection, Ekarius suggests sandbags.
“On the bagging we will do three feet, sometimes 6 feet, sometimes further out,” she said.
The Backbone BAER report did not discuss the damage to the travertine stream.
It identified areas where the Forest Service can try to save trails, culturally sensitive sites and roads.
The BAER team found 12 sites had significant burn severity that caused the loss of vegetation and tree death, which could erode. The report recommends removing trees, protecting against erosion and even disguising the sites.
Other mitigation efforts will need staff to repair damage to the barrier that protects the native fish from non-native species. Ground cover will go above Hackberry Springs to protect endangered species. Roads will have upgraded storm-proofing. Warning signs on roads, trails and entry points will caution users of the dangerous conditions.
All BAER recommendations must go through an approval process that reaches up to Washington, D.C.
