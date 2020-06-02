Tonto Rim Search and Rescue was back on the area’s two most popular trails for overheated hikers this weekend.
Crews responded to Fossil Creek and Horton Creek Saturday afternoon.
About 11:30 a.m., TRSAR received word that a female hiker several miles up the Horton Creek Trail felt weak and dehydrated. Christopher-Kohls firefighters hiked in and reached the woman and helped hike her out.
Later that day, around 5 p.m., another female hiker reported feeling ill while hiking out from Fossil Springs on the Bob Bear Trail outside Strawberry, said TRSAR Commander Bill Pitterle.
The woman, hiking with a friend, was about three miles down the trail when she called.
TRSAR located them roughly 1.25 miles from the trailhead. They gave the woman water and helped walk them out.
Pitterle said temperatures were in the mid-90s Saturday.
