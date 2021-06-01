Panhandlers on corners might seem annoying, but Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer proved they don’t cause accidents.
Nor have residents complained, he told the Payson Town Council during its May 13 meeting.
What’s for sure, creating an ordinance to limit panhandling “will be contested and you will lose,” said Tischer. Why? Because court cases have decided ordinances like that violate constitutional rights.
The issue of panhandling came up during a January council meeting.
At that time, council members Barbara Underwood and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian expressed concern particularly about the corners of Malibu and Highway 87 and Highway 260 east at Manzanita. They believed panhandling caused accidents at those busy corners.
Town Manager Troy Smith and Contract Town Attorney Justin Pierce suggested staff could draft an ordinance so long as it walked the line between constitutional rights and public safety.
First order of business — prove panhandling a public safety issue.
So Tischer had staff pull accident reports on those intersections for the last three years.
He found out, “the majority of the accidents are at Manzanita and 260,” he said.
But panhandling was never the cause of the accidents, said the chief. So, he asked staff to see if anyone complained about panhandling.
“I could not find any complaints over the past three years where we had to send out an officer to follow up,” he said.
If someone called about panhandling, when they learned its legal, they ended the call.
So Tischer suggested the town “take a step back” to decide if it’s even possible for an ordinance against panhandling to exist.
So far, the courts have said all the panhandling ordinances that have come before them violate the freedom of speech and assembly rights in the Constitution.
Tischer explained the City of Gilbert created a narrow ordinance regarding signs. The only signs they allowed were political signs. Based on that ordinance, they made some arrests, said Tischer.
The court decided those arrests violated the accused’s constitutional rights.
“If I have a sign that says I need money, that’s not OK, but a sign that says, ‘I love Jesus’ is OK … content-based ordinances, that’s what cities are being sued for,” said Tischer.
What’s even more alarming, officers could lose qualified immunity if they are sued for violating someone’s constitutional rights.
“They can lose their house,” said Tischer. “They understand what is involved if they violate a person’s rights.”
He recommended the council leave the situation as it is while “the police department will continue to monitor” those who panhandle.
“The officers know who is panhandling. They make sure they don’t go into traffic,” he said.
That didn’t go far enough for some of the council members.
Tubbs-Avakian suggested property owners could post “no loitering, no trespassing signs and no panhandling signs, if they chose to do so.”
“I don’t want to speak for all the businesses, but of the ones we’ve talked to, they say it is not worth the hassle,” said Tischer.
Council member Jim Ferris thought, “the thing that would stop it, would sound cruel, not to make it advantageous to be there.”
“People have compassion in this town and would like to help,” said Tischer.
Both Mayor Tom Morrissey and Vice Mayor Chris Higgins thanked the chief for his presentation.
The council did not ask staff to write up an ordinance.
