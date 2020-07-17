Tammie Fellows and her husband faced the flames of catastrophe on the Beeline Highway.
They desperately tried to use a blanket to put out a brush fire, then an extinguisher.
The red-flag conditions only fanned the flames.
The fire could have gotten out of hand — and rushed up the slope into Payson.
Instead, the smoke of disaster summoned forth one of those everyday angels — with a cellphone and a willingness to get involved.
But no one would likely have heard the story, except the Fellowses called the newspaper hoping to get help tracking down the smoke-smudged hero — Mike Armstead.
It all started after the Fellowses rented U-Haul trailer blew a tire just south of Rye late in June, with the entire state simmering under a red flag fire warning.
Unbeknownst to them, the leaf spring on the trailer had sparked as they drove. By the time the tire blew, the sparks from the chain started some dead grass that grows between the cracks in the asphalt on fire, said Fellows.
“My husband tried to put the fire out, first using the closest thing he had, a blanket, to smother it,” she said.
It didn’t help.
So, “he ran to get the fire extinguisher; however, by the time he got back to the fire, it had already engulfed a couple of bushes and was out of control.”
The couple tried to call for help, but didn’t have any cell service.
“It was so horrifying, thinking that the west side of the highway was now going to burn after most of the east side had just been burnt,” by the Bush Fire, said Fellows.
Just then, Armstead stopped.
He explained he had seen their trouble as he drove toward Payson. He kept driving until he had a cell signal and called the fire department. Then he doubled back to help.
“I’m sure he could see the devastation in our faces and he kept telling us that it will be O.K., that the teams that were coming to help were the best out there,” said Fellows.
Armstead stayed with the couple until the first firefighters showed up.
“He was so kind and even tried to help us find someone who was U-Haul authorized to repair the tire on the trailer, since we didn’t have cell service,” said Fellows.
The Hotshots jumped on the fire and quickly had it contained to five acres, said Fellows, Armstead left the scene without leaving his contact information.
“Once the anxiety and shock of everything had worn off, I started making phone calls to see if I could find Michael Armstead to tell him, thank you,” said Fellows.
All she knew, Armstead owned a water company in the area.
She called the Town of Payson Water Department. They had heard the name, but couldn’t place it. A search revealed he owned the Beaver Valley Water Department.
An internet search turned up a Roundup article about Armstead. The Fellowses contacted the reporter who wrote the article and sure enough, Amstead’s phone number was in the Rolodex.
“I just spoke with Mike a few minutes ago. Such a nice fella!” said Fellows. “We had so much trouble that day, leading up to the tire blowing and afterwards as well. I see God’s hand in every single incident that took place that day. Thanks again for helping me find Mike.”
