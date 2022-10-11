Three Rim Country nonprofits gathered on Oct. 1 with one purpose in mind — protect the community from catastrophic wildfire.
The project: an empty piece of land where the Senior Center plans to build a new building near Town Hall.
Three Rim Country nonprofits gathered on Oct. 1 with one purpose in mind — protect the community from catastrophic wildfire.
The project: an empty piece of land where the Senior Center plans to build a new building near Town Hall.
For now, the piece of land poses a fire threat as it fills in with more brush each year.
“With fuels mitigation costing around $6,000 per acre, many homeowners cannot afford to prepare their properties to survive a wildfire,” said Bob Decker, communications director for Rim Wildfire Awareness Team. “RIMWAT was formed to assist those homeowners whom either cannot afford to mitigate, are not physically able to, or do not know how to make their properties safer. The Senior Center Mitigation Project was an example of what we, as concerned citizens, can do when we work together.”
Volunteers from RIMWAT, the Senior Center and the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. showed up at 8 a.m. The first order of business, a safety and procedural class on the dangers of working with thinning tools and falling brush. Alan McKay, VP of RIMWAT and a former California firefighter conducted the class.
The volunteers organized into three teams — cut, carry away, and stack. After three hours, the volunteers made a significant difference captured in pictures.
RIMWAT plans to hold other brush clearing events.
To become a volunteer or to have a no-charge property evaluation in Payson or Star Valley, please call 928-275-1244.
For Pine or Strawberry homeowners, call 602-842-1955.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!