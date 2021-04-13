The results are in on the Granite Dells Park Complex survey, and the community has lots to say.
More pickleball courts, please.
Huge thumbs up on the idea of ramadas and walking trails, too.
And everyone wants a covered pool, but mostly for recreational swimming. The proposed park is on land off East Granite Dells Road and South Mud Springs Road.
Several weeks ago, an online survey was posted asking residents to weigh in on what they would like to see in a new park.
Jennifer Smith, on the MHA Foundation board and Courtney Spawn, the director of Payson’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, along with the members of the Payson Parks and Recreation Commission, presented the findings of the survey at the Payson Town Council’s April 6 work study meeting.
“I believe the survey really promotes dialogue within the community,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey.
About 1,200 residents weighed in on what they would like to see on the grounds and in the covered community center proposed by the MHA Foundation, Rim Country Educational Alliance and the Rim Country Educational Foundation.
Each organization has its own purpose in the project, said Smith.
“RCEA owns the land. RCEF holds the lease to the land. The MHA Foundation is funding the project,” she said.
The survey is the first of many opportunities to weigh in on the project, said Smith. In the future, outreach might include models and visits to the property, but no details have been solidified.
“What is beautiful about the survey results, the citizens have confirmed with great vigor the components in the site plan — the nature trails, the pickleball courts, the shade ramadas … all of this is desired by the citizens and fits beautifully into the site plan,” Smith said.
The overwhelming message from the survey — get a pool.
“When asked, is a swimming facility needed in Payson? 93% said yes,” said Smith.
Another 72% said they would prefer a fully covered pool used mostly for recreational use.
A little more than half the respondents asked for more soccer/football fields, while 43% wanted more pickleball courts. But ramadas and walkways/trails came in second to the pool, with 72% wanting more of both.
“The preliminary site plans developed are in line with the results of the survey,” said Smith.
The MHA Foundation has already presented concept drawings of the Granite Dells Park Complex to the Parks Commission, a group of citizens focused on finding the best solutions for the town’s parks and recreation needs.
The next step is to complete negotiations with the town on “how our relationship will proceed,” said Smith.
Smith has heard concerns from community members that the project will not be “transparent” enough, but she clarified nothing has been set in stone yet.
“We are at the very earliest stages of planning,” she said.
The undulating hilly piece of property has enough flat space to build fields, a play area and the covered community center, but otherwise the property has various elevations that naturally lend themselves to a lake, trails and ramadas.
Smith gave credit to the local media outlets, including the KMOG and KRIM radio stations and the Roundup — in addition to all of their websites and Facebook pages — for the response rate.
“And local influencers pushed out the survey to their friends and family,” said Smith.
Smith told the council members that despite the retirement age of most of the respondents, “they said this park is for the families and youth of the town.”
“They want our young people to have recreation,” said Smith. “We are creating that for future generations. It is a legacy.”
The results of the Granite Dells Park Complex survey are now available on the MHA Foundation website https://mhafoundation.com/
If a pool will be included at the Mud Springs location, why not use the old pool location for sports fields
This sounds very promising. Will MHA/RCEA/RCEF then be completely responsible for paying for the project installation and maintenance of the facilities and land, with no liability to the town? If so, it would be a very charitable and exciting contribution to the town from MHA etc.
