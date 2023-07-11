The RIMWAT class filled every seat
Buy Now

The RIMWAT class on how to sign up for Ready Gila Alerts on June 29 filled every seat available at the Payson library.

 RIMWAT

A pop-up class on how to sign up for Gila County’s Ready Gila Alerts had one resident wondering, “Why isn’t everyone in Payson here?”

Good question, said Rim Country Wildfire Awareness Team’s Bob Decker.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.