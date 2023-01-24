The December departure of Kevin Artz, Payson’s deputy town manager in charge of finance and administration, caused ripples throughout the Town of Payson’s top management.
Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf will fill Artz’s position.
DeSchaaf has worked for the town for decades, starting her career as a police dispatcher. She worked in positions throughout town since. In 2019, DeSchaaf served as the Interim Town Manager between the sudden firing of La Ron Garret and the hiring of current Town Manager Troy Smith in 2020.
This move for DeSchaaf left the Public Works Department without a leader, so Town Manager Troy Smith moved Interim Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Director Christine Smith into that position. He added Economic Development and Tourism to the position as well.
Smith has served as the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Interim Director for the last two years. She spent her career working for the Cities of Phoenix and Goodyear.
To fill her empty Parks and Recreation Department position, the town hired J.P. De la Montaigne, as an interim director. He recently served as Peoria’s Park and Recreation Director for eight years.
The Parks and Recreation Commission met De la Montaigne during its Jan. 11 meeting.
De la Montaigne will lead a staff including, Lisa Lipinski, the Recreation and Tourism Manager, Justin Hewlett, the Youth and Sports Recreation Coordinator and Scott VanOmmerman, Parks Operations Manager.
