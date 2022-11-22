Dr. Alan Michels reports his office is seeing from 20 to 30 patients per day, a lot of them children, with the respiratory illnesses, RSV, flu, and COVID. He provided a list of symptoms and triggers for when to seek medical help.
Children have started to fill up Banner Payson Medical Center needing aid to breathe, said Dr. Alan Michels of Ponderosa Family Care.
“We are seeing hospitalized children that so far in large part Banner Payson MC call center nursing (have) been able to manage — including with high flow oxygen due to the emergency needs,” he wrote in a text message typed out in-between patient appointments. “Ponderosa Family Care is treating at least 20 or 30 patients per day with ... RSV, influenza, COVID, and some other viruses.”
Adding to the struggle, there’s a national shortage of RSV, COVID, and flu tests.
“Therefore, we are going off of the clinical history of how the virus took hold (to make a diagnosis and determine treatment),” said Michels.
Each of the three viruses have a slightly different effect on the body, said the doctor.
The flu, “can cause muscle aches and shaking chills followed by sore throat and congestion in the nose and cough.”
RSV shows up differently but affects breathing as well.
“RSV ... affects different parts of the lungs and causes more wheezing and crackling in the lungs but causes significant shortness of breath and respiratory distress in children,” said Michels.
COVID has many of the symptoms we’ve heard about for the last two years.
“COVID can cause loss of taste or smell, body aches, respiratory and intestinal symptoms and a ‘mental fog,’” said Michels.
He gave advice for caregivers and those feeling under the weather.
• Fevers are common in the first three days.
• Typically, the worst days of breathing and respiratory congestion are days three through five.
• If you have some of the symptoms but no blueness of the nail beds or lips and really aren’t that bad, then stay home and don’t infect others.
• Anyone who starts to improve, and the fevers go away — only to have fevers and respiratory congestion return — should get evaluated for pneumonia to consider if antibiotics would be useful.
For patients with COVID, Michels urges them to get tested and seek treatment early.
“Everyone should have home COVID tests and actually do them because if they do diagnose COVID — Paxlovid is free at Walgreens provided by the government,” he said.
When taking the medicine in the first one to three days it has been shown to greatly reduce long COVID syndrome.”
Free COVID tests are available through the U.S. Postal Service. Orders must be made online.
Parents and caregivers need to watch out for their health, too.
“The virus doesn’t care who it infects,” said Michels.
