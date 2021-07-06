Pine-Strawberry restaurants have had to survive situations that most never even conceived of starting a year and a half ago. Owners had to rethink their operations, becoming creative to serve the community and their employees.
That Brewery & Pub had a bit more to solve after COVID-19 and the Backbone Fire. Owners Tamara and Steve Morken found creativity and humor were helpful as they approached this once in a lifetime problem.
Just as the busiest season started to get into full swing, these restaurateurs had to inform and ask customers on a busy Friday night to leave as the town was being evacuated.
Imagine a business owner’s stress level, knowing that some of the food, if not all, would have gone bad and be thrown out when they return. Knowing they have employees, once again without a paycheck. Wondering if and when and what they will return to.
The text we all received allowing us to return to Pine was a grateful relief. It also meant restaurant owners now had lots of work ahead of them. The first thing was to go inside and determine food loss. As the Morkens were doing this they noticed a really bad smell.
Steve followed the smell to the business’ septic tank and discovered that an elk — a full-grown elk — now deceased and in the septic tank.
I won’t try to describe the smell of dead plus septic, just know it’s gone now.
“Payson Concrete was amazing,” said Tamara. Payson Concrete equipment operator Kyle Randall figured out how to solve the problem for the restaurant — visiting several times before setting a plan into motion.
Randall, using a backhoe, cleared the top of the tank, in hopes of finding a lid.
Bobby Siwicki of Little Stinker Septic was also called in to help. The pair worked together for several hours on Monday afternoon to solve a problem neither had seen before. They each went above and beyond in searching for ways to remove the animal and allow the business to get back to work.
Best guess is that during the evacuation the elk somehow got a heavy lid and a plastic baffle off the septic tank at That Brewery & Pub. In that effort, it likely slid in and was unable to escape.
Siwicki started by pumping out 3,000 gallons of fluid from the septic, in hopes of lowering the elk carcass. The two men continued to talk as the fluid level dropped.
Another idea was hit upon as the Morkens and some of the staff watched, most covering their noses. After consulting with Steve and Tamara, Siwicki suggested trying to pull the animal out much the way he went in.
Siwicki used a pole and tow strap, he looped the strap around the head of the carcass, attaching it to the bucket of the backhoe. Randall then kept the bucket steady as Siwicki pumped more fluid out, allowing the carcass to move into a more vertical position instead of horizontal.
Hoping for the best, Randall began to slowly lift the bucket. Out of about a three-foot diameter hole came the full size bull elk with antlers just starting to grow back.
The animal was disposed of and a plan made for repairing the lid and recovering the septic system. Allowing the Morkens to be open by the time you read this story.
One more thank you to Little Stinker and Payson Concrete from That Brewery & Pub. One more chance to show how residents and businesses of a small town community steps in and takes care of each other. One more crazy mountain tale that we can all share.
