The good times continue to roll for the Town of Payson, with better-than-expected sales tax revenue from restaurants, retail stores, bars, hotels, vacation rentals and online purchases, according to the July 14 town manager’s report.
Compared to May of 2021, Payson’s sales tax receipts have increased a whopping 13%.
However, the town’s still struggling to fill staff needs, qualify for grants and delays from supply chain issues, which have slowed progress on projects and department goals.
Each budget cycle, the town estimates future revenues from sales tax, state, county and local taxes, grants, licenses and permits, fines and fees, charges for services and miscellaneous income.
Any extra money rolls over into next year’s budget since the town cannot spend more than the adopted budget limit.
This most recent finance department report shows the town’s spending remains below the adopted limit — and revenues higher than projected.
“Incoming revenues for the General Fund are expected to exceed the budget of $22,179,600,” wrote finance staff.
Kevin Artz, deputy town manager and finance director explained, “the variances (in spending) are explained in the report, but include capital projects that were budgeted but not completed in the year, grants that were budgeted that haven’t been spent or received, along with staffing turnover, and departments doing a good job of managing their budgets.”
Sales tax remains the greatest contributor to the General Fund budget.
“The Town’s largest revenue source is the 2.88% local sales tax,” wrote staff.
As of May, sales tax had generated $12.8 million with a month left in the 2021-22 budget cycle. That $12 million covers 54.1% of the town’s General Fund budget. The General Fund pays for the salaries and expenses of running the town.
The town also enjoyed an unexpected 3% bump in revenue from Highway Users Gas Tax and the Gila County transportation tax.
On the other side of the budget, expenditures, staff vacancies, and supply chain problems have kept spending below budget.
“(Payson) Police have six vehicles on order ($400,000), but due to shortages caused by the pandemic there is a long lead time, and the Town hasn’t received the vehicles. This shortage also affects the $115,300 budgeted vehicle lease program in Parks and Community Development,” wrote finance staff.
One liability will soon be off the books, a loan owed to the water department. The town borrowed money from the water department during the recession to avoid layoffs. By June 30, the town paid the water department the last $412,000 it owed.
The town now has millions in reserve funds in preparation for the next recession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!