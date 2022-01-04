Free college tuition for 100 kids.
A truckload of lettuce for the food bank.
A drive-thru vaccination clinic to cope with COVID.
A carefully landscaped park — complete with waterfall.
Training for students and teachers alike.
Quick tests for a lethal virus.
What do these things have in common?
They all fit within the community health and education mission of Payson’s secret weapon — a home-grown, locally-focused foundation with $60 million in the bank — and $2 million a year to spend on improving the health and education of Rim Country residents.
Most people associate the MHA Foundation with the long-standing effort to convince a public or private university to open a four-year college campus in Payson. In fact, MHA has spent more than $15 million on that effort and continues to seek a partner to develop some 251 acres it bought from the U.S. Forest Service.
However, fewer people realize that the MHA Foundation continues to spend $2 million each year generated from its endowment and investments.
The MHA Foundation has been funding health and education programs for years — but the pandemic forced the group to up its game and broaden its focus.
“MHA Foundation as a community-based organization faces that challenge of stretching its dollars and broadening its impact virtually every day,” said Jennifer Smith, executive board member, program and development chair for the organization.
She sits on the board filled with five local citizens that supervise the foundation’s diverse list of programs — from food bank donations to vaccine clinics and school district programs. The board then hears reports from its committees on the community needs. Board members then decide what to spend money on.
The bulk of the annual donations go to assorted educational programs. But the foundation’s support for medical efforts got supercharged during the pandemic.
How MHA Foundation funds its work
The MHA Foundation endowment mostly comes from an agreement with Banner Health dating back to when Banner took over the community hospital.
Through good investments the endowment has grown, despite the millions of dollars spent on ongoing projects.
The MHA Foundation uses its investment income to fund organizations and efforts that support its mission. Many of those partners provide matching funds, or what Smith calls, “skin-in-the-game.”
“Our goal is to inspire and facilitate community action,” said Smith.
But all of that could have ended when Banner bought the hospital from the Mogollon Health Alliance in 2014.
For decades, MHA had supported the hospital volunteers, managed the Almost New Thrift Shop and raised money to buy equipment for the hospital. MHA volunteers assisted in the hospital or helped with health expos. MHA sought to provide the best health care at the most reasonable price for Rim Country residents.
Originally, Payson Regional Medical Center was owned by a group of local doctors. But the hospital accumulated a $15 million debt. At some point, the Mogollon Health Alliance borrowed money to buy out the doctors and keep the hospital in operation. The group then leased the hospital to the Community Health Systems company from 1998 until 2014. MHA continued to raise money locally to support its charitable efforts.
Things changed when MHA heard that Payson Regional Medical Center had the highest fees in the state. Nearing the end of the lease agreement with CHS, MHA cast about for another group to manage or buy the hospital.
Banner offered the fairest price, while agreeing to MHA’s conditions. But Banner had no interest in taking over all the community work MHA had been providing, despite having its own foundation.
Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation, sought a solution that would give Banner the control over the medical center it sought — while continuing MHA’s community work. Banner offered a $40 million endowment — figuring it would generate interest and investment gains of $2 million per year. That would provide enough to support all the MHA partners and projects. As part of the deal, Banner absorbed the Mogollon Health Alliance — and the renamed MHA Foundation was born.
MHA health work
Since its establishment in 2014, the MHA Foundation has purchased Forest Service land off Highway 260 to entice a university. While that effort continues, the organization has started to build infrastructure with a park and community center on land originally purchased for a university. The MHA Foundation continues to negotiate with the town to take over management of the park once it is finished. The foundation is also negotiating with the town to assume responsibility for a community center and year-round covered pool complex, if the foundation builds the facility along with partnership with other groups.
Meanwhile, the MHA Foundation has provided support for a rural medical program in partnership with the University of Arizona.
MHA also supports Eastern Arizona College’s nursing program at its Payson campus. The foundation provides scholarships.
“Several of their former health scholarship recipients are now employed as nurses in Payson,” said Smith.
The MHA Foundation hopes to increase the number of candidate slots for students to obtain a four-year nursing degree — with most classes available at the Payson campus.
The pandemic inspired the MHA Foundation to set up the state’s first mass testing site. Volunteers then stepped up to provide drive-thru clinics that provided 1,400 vaccines at a time.
“That was just the start of the more than a third of a million dollars they provided to improved health in our community,” said Smith.
Other health-related donations include equipment such as AEDs (heart defibrillators) for the Payson Police Department, the Blattner Brush Pit, local fish hatcheries and Tonto Basin. The organization also helped fund a $700,000, advanced 3-D mammography machine for the hospital.
“They fund local CPR classes, support the Rural Health Clinic, (and) Soroptimist Human Trafficking Prevention,” said Smith. “It has been a busy year providing over $3 million in local investment in Rim Country and its future.”
MHA Educational Programs
The foundation has supported a variety of educational programs for years.
“More than a half million dollars was committed to assist and support local teachers, staff, students and educational programs” in 2021, said Smith.
That included programs such as the Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID) program, including training and staffing and a summer school program. Payson Center for Success launched the Success Contextual Learning Pilot, while Payson Elementary School got help with its fall festival and Rim Country Middle School received help for its Outstanding Students Banquet.
Several extracurricular activities also received support from the MHA Foundation. The high school marching band purchased new uniforms, the wrestling team got new mats, wall-padding and uniforms. The Payson High School gym received a new scoreboard and a new gym floor.
The MHA also spawned the Aspire Arizona Foundation, which focuses on educational programs. That includes the enormously successful dual-enrollment program at Payson High School. The program offers free EAC community college classes for high school students. An ambitious student can actually graduate high school having already earned a free community college degree. More than 100 students take one or more college classes each year through the program.
(2) comments
WOW! Let me have control of millions of dollars of assets created by the community as a whole and I promise to double MHA's record of "gifts" I have learned to never be surprised at the biased messaging and convoluted media fawning over the MHA.
Does MHA pay for these front page ads? (I'm waiting for our megaphone from Scottsdale to chime in here next)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!