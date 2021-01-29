A severe winter storm this week dumped more than two feet of snow on Payson and nearly broke the snowfall total set in 2019.
Between late Sunday night and midday Tuesday, Payson received between 20 and 25 inches with many residents breaking out the measuring tapes and reporting upward of 30 inches of fluffy snow stacked up on their backyard tables.
The last time the area got so much snow was between Feb. 21-22, 2019, when Payson saw 31.8 inches, according to the National Weather Service out of Flagstaff. That was the year that also saw a dozen motorists stranded in town, sleeping in their vehicles as both State Route 87 and 260 were closed down for an extended period.
This year, while there were still stranded motorists, Police Chief Ron Tischer said it appears more motorists heeded the warnings and stayed home.
Motorists were put up in hotels until they were full. Then a small Red Cross shelter (run by just two volunteers) was set up at a LDS church. It had 15 motorists Monday night, Tischer said.
Tischer, who moved to Payson just a few years ago from Wisconsin, said the amount of snow he has seen since moving here has surprised him.
“I was told these happen once every 25 years and now it has happened two years,” he said, laughing. “Any time you get two feet of snow at once, no matter where you are, it is going to lock down any city for a few days.”
Tischer praised the town and partnering agencies for being proactive and getting information out before the storm hit.
He believes this cut down on the number of people on the roadways and thus the number of rescues.
By Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation had closed down both State Route 87 and 260, coming in and out of Payson from every direction.
This however led several motorists to turn to their GPS seeking an alternative route.
One truck driver followed his phone’s GPS, which led him down the Control Road, as he tried to reach Pine. He promptly got stuck. Many more motorists tried the same route and slid off. Some also tried to reach State Route 87 by taking Doll Baby Ranch Road to Rye. This also did not yield positive results.
“If the major highway is closed, it is a pretty safe bet these side streets are not open,” Tischer said.
For the Payson Police Department, dispatchers took 970 calls Sunday night through Wednesday morning. Most were for stranded motorists (15 disabled vehicles) and residents asking when their street would be plowed. There were also more than 14 welfare checks. There were just two minor accidents.
“It was not as busy as I thought it was going to be,” Tischer said.
The fire department was busy with downed power lines and trees on Tuesday.
For the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers took 138 calls through the storm, including 23 to help stranded motorists and 14 citizen assists.
Undersheriff Matt Binney said they had no major accidents.
“For the most part things went pretty well, especially with the roads closed,” he said.
Deputies helped several transients living in the forest get out and reach a shelter and delivered medication to other residents. Binney said he delivered medications to one Pine resident and when he got out of his patrol vehicle, he had to wade through waist-deep snow to reach the front door.
On the highways, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said with both State Route 260 and 87 closed for most of the day Tuesday, so there was only one slide-off that required a trooper response and that occurred on SR 260.
On Monday, troopers responded to four slide-offs and nine non-injury collisions with most of them occurring on SR 87, said Bart Graves, media relations specialist with DPS.
Just as residents were getting their driveways cleared out Wednesday, the National Weather Service said another storm system is set to move across the area from midday Friday through early Saturday. The snow level is forecast to dip as low as 3,500 feet Saturday morning.
The Mogollon Rim/Kaibab Plateau/White Mountains southward is expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation at elevations above 6,000 feet, with 1 to 3 inches down to 4,500 feet. Below 4,500 feet there will be a dusting up to 1 inch.
Tischer and Binney said with the weekend coming they expect to see an increased number of motorists on the roadways as Valley visitors arrive to play in the snow.
