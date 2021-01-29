Payson, AZ (85541)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.