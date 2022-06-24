For Payson’s business owners, their vote for Payson mayor and council on Aug. 2 could be the most important vote on the ballot.
The council helps determine what they can build and where based on zoning. Business owners have to follow the codes voted on by the council. The council supports events that generate tourism. Basically, the town decides everything a business owner must conform to in order to do business in town, from the size of a sign a business can have to the condition of the roads their customers use.
In return, local businesses brought in $12.8 million to the general fund last year through sales taxes.
That’s 60% of what keeps the lights on.
Recognizing the importance of the vote, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a council candidate forum for its June 21 luncheon.
All nine candidates for mayor and council attended.
As for security measures, the Mazatzal Casino had two officers present, checked attendees with a portable metal detector and checked all bags.
In the coming August election, voters will choose between four mayoral candidates. There are also five people running to fill three council seats. Voters will then pick three out of five candidates to fill seats currently held by Chris Higgins, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris.
Current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins, a local business owner, is running for mayor after serving on the council for two terms (eight years). Tina McAllister-Smith, Brett Flaherty, Steve Otto, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris are running for council. Tubbs-Avakian and Ferris are running for re-election.
The format of Tuesday’s forum allowed chamber members a peek into how the candidates would represent their interests on the council, said Maia Crespin, chamber director.
“The overwhelming focus for the candidates was workforce housing and a community pool,” she said. “Another focus was being more of a ‘yes’ community when it comes to new development and simplifying the town processes for area businesses.”
Several chamber members said they appreciated those candidates that spoke about the future of the town, rather than digging up the past to review it.
Before and after the actual event, chamber members had time to mingle and ask questions of candidates, said Crespin.
“We had quite a few new residents who attended and spoke with me afterwards — overall they appreciated the opportunity to not only hear the candidates but network with local business owners,” said Crespin.
What the candidates said
Crespin acted as the emcee of the event, walking each of the nine candidates through their introduction and questions about what they would focus on to help the town.
McAllister-Smith comes to the race from the perspective of a business owner and a mother with a school-aged child.
“I am a big believer in safety, which means roads,” she said.
She said she will focus on workforce housing, defined as housing around the $150,000 range, to support families and employees coming to the area.
“Housing, we are at a crisis point right now,” she said.
Jeremy Ruff, candidate for mayor, agreed with McAllister-Smith. Ruff also has school-aged children and has run Ruff Roofing in Rim Country for a decade.
“A lot of places are closed one day a week because they don’t have enough employees. Urgent Care has limited hours,” he said. “This goes back to workforce housing ... by providing more housing to have a stronger workforce, to have more qualified candidates.”
Three of the candidates are running as a block. They include mayoral candidate Doug Laird and council candidates Otto and Ferris.
Laird said he wants to bring his corporate experience to the office, including, “how to be a visionary in a company.”
“We are missing a culture of where we say yes,” he said.
Otto agreed with him, but when asked what his goals were for the town, he said he wanted to go back and close old business.
“So ... as a new council member, I want to get to the bottom of the little things first” such as a 40-year nameless lawsuit he referenced in his introductory comments.
Ferris stood on his record over the past four years.
“When I first ran, I said I was going to do my homework, do my due diligence, do my research and you know, I feel you know I’ve done that,” he said.
Ferris said he supports building a pool but does not know how to accomplish that.
“I can’t ensure we will build one in Payson. (But) I will do whatever I can with whatever influence I have,” he said, then added, “It has been frustrating to watch our Taylor Pool deteriorate to the point we declare it dead.”
Tubbs-Avakian asked to be re-elected to “be the voice of the people.”
“With the items going on, I feel it very important to listen,” she said, especially to families, as she is the president of Payson Community Kids.
She would like a pool for swimming lessons “safety factor.”
Current Mayor Tom Morrissey agreed that the people need a voice.
“The danger is always a tyrannical government,” he said. “Like Ghandi did in India when he brought down the strongest military force on the planet, he did it with civil disobedience. The people rise up and say, ‘No, we are not going to do it again.’”
He reminded the chamber members he got the recent thinning around the C.C. Cragin watershed up and running.
Brett Flaherty, candidate for council, said he seeks collaboration and cooperation. He is also the father of school-aged children and a local business owner and dentist.
“I think one of the biggest obstacles we have is coming together to work together,” he said. “When I see groups coming together ... it brings spirit to me. You know over the last 12 years of being here, that there is a division and you know, a flip from one side to the other and back and forth through the different terms and I want to bring unity to the council. I want to bring unity to Payson.”
He like, Higgins, seeks to invest more in the town so their children can enjoy living here as adults too.
“There has to be a level of investment in this community,” Higgins said. “Currently, I am vice mayor and I hope to continue serving as mayor to invest in this town.”
Not sure if I'm old school or just too much time in the military but I still find it disrespectful to wear a hat indoors. Nice to see two of the candidates didn't just wear tee shirts.
I still remember Douglas Laird's parents running Rainbow Bread. Great people.
