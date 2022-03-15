Food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In 2020, about 1 in 8 Americans were food insecure, equating to over 38 million Americans, including almost 12 million children.
There is no single face of food insecurity, as it affects every community in the United States, according to Feeding America.
In Rim Country, with its large population of senior citizens, those familiar with food issues say the area’s elderly are most at risk of food insecurity.
“They live on fixed incomes and as the cost of everything is going up, paying for food is becoming more difficult,” said Dorine Prine, a longtime member of the Gila County Community Service Community Action Program in Payson. Prine recently retired, but continues to stay involved.
She said it is not a new problem; it existed before the pandemic.
“With the pandemic relief money, the problem declined some,” she said.
There is no more relief money on the horizon, and prices are rising for food, fuel and more, so the need is intensifying.
As an example, she said the Warming Center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church sees all kinds of people, not just the homeless. It is feeding the elderly and families as well as the homeless.
Many people do not have the resources to meet their basic needs, challenges which increase a family’s risk of food insecurity. Though food insecurity is closely related to poverty, not all people living below the poverty line experience food insecurity and people living above the poverty line can experience food insecurity as well.
Food insecurity does not exist in isolation, as low-income families are affected by multiple, overlapping issues like lack of affordable housing, social isolation, economic/social disadvantage resulting from chronic or acute health problems, high medical costs, and low wages. Taken together, these issues are important social determinants of health, defined as the “conditions in the environments in which people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning and quality-of-life outcomes and risks,” according to Feeding America.
While food insecurity is a problem for the elderly and more and more families in Rim Country, Prine said Payson actually has more food resources than Globe. “We have the Presbyterian Church food pantry and St. Vincent de Paul, the Warming Center, plus the Seniors Commodity Program. There is also the Market on the Move program and the Farmers Market,” she said.
The Seniors Commodity Program is a drive-thru service now handled at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month. Seniors can sign up for the program the day of the distribution and a box of food will brought out to their vehicles.
“No one in Payson should ever go hungry. We have a lot of food resources here,” Prine said.
