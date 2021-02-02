A December chimney fire in Pine showcased the interdependence of Rim Country fire departments. The event was highlighted in the Jan. 14 town manager report.
When the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department called for help with the Dec. 30 fire, both Payson and Water Wheel Fire Departments responded with four engines, four water tenders, two chief officers and 20 firefighters, as part of a mutual aid compact called the Rim Country Automatic Aid system.
The fire had fully engulfed the home by the time first responders arrived. Without enough officers, the fire could have jumped to other homes. This incident had enough firefighters. Only the one house burned.
The Rim Country Automatic Aid system “is a step beyond mutual aid,” wrote Payson’s Fire Chief David Staub.
If needed, 21 firefighters can staff eight fire engines and seven water tenders along with a command staff to address any emergency in the region, said Staub.
“The system allows the area fire chiefs to preplan to bring a more effective firefighting force to bear on our combined hazards,” he said.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends a minimum of 16 firefighters to handle a single-family home fire. The Rim Country Automatic Aid system ensures a safer environment for firefighters and a more effective response for customers.
Without the aid agreement, “none of the partners alone could bring that size of a response to any emergency,” said Staub.
Another benefit to the aid agreement — if one station is out on a call, then receives a call in their service area, a partnering agency can respond.
“This means that when all three of our Payson units are committed to incidents and a fourth call comes in, Hellsgate is dispatched to cover that call,” said Staub. “All of this is preplanned and built into our dispatching system.”
Payson will soon have another engine to add to the mix by March 2021. A second truck is still on the assembly line.
The fire department purchased two much needed trucks in the previous budget cycle. It takes up to a year to build an engine.
