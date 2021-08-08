Heart failure after a COVID diagnosis last week claimed the life of a politically active Rim Country resident. In addition, a Payson council member was hospitalized with the virus.
Don Ascoli, former chair of the Gila County Republican Committee who also chaired the Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission and ran for Gila County treasurer, died at home on Monday, Aug. 2.
“Dad’s death was caused by heart failure — not COVID,” said Janell Sterner, Ascoli’s daughter. “He was positive for COVID, but didn’t die from COVID.”
Ascoli reportedly had a pre-existing heart condition.
Meanwhile, Payson Councilor Jim Ferris was reportedly in the ICU early in the week due to complications from the virus. Councilors and town staff were alerted to his condition during a meeting.
“Jim is a battler and someone who knows how to fight and what the fight is about,” said Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey.
The Delta variant has swept into Gila County and now accounts for most new infections.
Ascoli and Ferris were both active in the community, with long records of public service. With civic-minded zeal, these two men showed up at events and meetings whenever called.
Ascoli, father of former Payson Vice Mayor Sterner, has been involved in politics since early in his life.
Gila County Republican Chair Gary Morris and Morrissey credit Ascoli for introducing and then inspiring them to pursue politics.
“He is someone I listened to and heeded what he said because he was an outstanding person who had an incredible level of integrity,” said Morrissey.
Morris met Ascoli at a 2009 protest against “Obamacare” in the Valley.
“Before moving to Payson ... he was chairman of a legislative district in the Ahwatukee area of southeast Phoenix,” said Morris in a message to his committee members about Ascoli’s death.
Ascoli joined the Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission seven years after moving to Rim Country full time in 2004. The jumble of rules spelled out in lawyerly language that served as the county’s building code had not been updated since the 1960s. When Ascoli went to add on to his garage, it “seemed to be pretty complex making that happen,” Ascoli told the Gila County Supervisors during a 2011 meeting on upgrading and streamlining the building codes.
Ascoli spent two years combing through the code to offer suggestions to the supervisors. His work spurred the county to update the code, so the average person had a chance of understanding what they needed to build.
At the same time, Ascoli worked to breathe new life into the Gila County Republican Committee.
“The GCRC wasn’t very active in those days and Don got elected chair in 2010 and immediately went to work growing the Committee,” said Morris.
During this time, Morris and Ascoli left a powerful impression.
“I was his second vice chairman, and we got our first website up, came from 14.9% behind Democrats in voter registration to just crossing into a Republican majority in 2012 and then got the first Republican elected sheriff since statehood in the 2012 election,” said Morris.
As chair of the committee, Ascoli represented the organization in discussions about political redistricting in 2011.
In 2012, Ascoli ran for the Gila County Treasurer’s Office, but lost to incumbent Deborah Savage.
Ascoli made the lack of a treasurer’s office in Payson a key element in his campaign. Later, the county treasurer opened a branch office here.
Morrissey says he will miss Ascoli.
“Don was kind, considerate and dedicated to his family, his country, and his community,” said Morrissey. “Ray Charles recorded a song entitled ‘A Song For You,’ and one of the lines that was repeated throughout the song was ‘I’ve known you in a place where there’s no space or time; I’ve known you through life cause you’re a friend of mine.’ Don Ascoli was a friend of mine.”
Ferris battling COVID
Ferris jumped into politics two years after arriving in Payson, winning a seat on the Payson Town Council his first time out in 2018.
Ferris spent part of his career in banking as a vice president and commercial loan officer. Ferris also worked as a locomotive engineer and a general residential contractor. He served as a site coordinator for a junior golf program and brought his interest in children to Rim Country when he worked as a teacher at the Payson Christian School.
His background inspired new friends in Payson to support his town council campaign. Ferris ran on the issues of transparency, internet redundancy and sensible Firewise implementation.
He helped convince the council to adopt a Firewise code in 2019, after a decade of fitful conversation.
Ferris’ clash with the MHA Foundation, however, embroiled the town in a lawsuit it lost.
Ferris has continued to work on many issues, with frequent appearances at meetings, community groups and committees. At the Tea Party meeting on Aug. 17, the organization asked attendees to sign a get-well card.
Morrissey commented, “We have not always agreed on everything, but even though that is so, I hold him in the highest regard and with deep respect and look forward to continue working with him in the future,” said the mayor. “I pray for God’s blessing on him.”
