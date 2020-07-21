He prefers a white cowboy hat to a cape, but Sgt. Dennis Newman is the Rim Country’s very own superhero.
Whether he is rappelling out of a helicopter, hiking in to Fossil Creek or coordinating weeks-long missions, Newman has handled it all for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office as the search and rescue coordinator.
This week, Newman was honored for his years of service with the Don Hornecker Coordinator of the Year Award presented by the Arizona Search and Rescue Coordinators. The award was given in appreciation of Newman’s contributions and dedication toward search and rescue efforts.
Newman has had direct involvement with more than 300 search and rescue missions since 2013, when he became the SAR coordinator for the GCSO. Some missions lasted a few hours, other missions lasted several weeks.
Newman said working as the SAR coordinator for the past seven years has been the pinnacle of his career.
“This award was a reminder of all the hours spent with some of the best folks I have ever had the opportunity to work with,” Newman wrote. “The volunteers with Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, the Payson Posse and our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) through their selfless dedication to save lives, assist our citizens and represent the sheriff’s office day or night are the true heroes to me. I was just the lucky one to be chosen as their coordinator and liaison for the sheriff’s office.”
Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd nominated Newman for the award, writing that Newman has devoted his life to serving others. From his time in the military, to his career with the Chandler Police Department and almost 18 years with the GCSO, “He truly embodies what it means to serve,” Shepherd said. “While many of us have only known Dennis to wear a white cowboy hat, the truth is he has worn many hats during his law enforcement career. He spent time as a K-9 handler, Project Lifesaver Coordinator, SWAT team operator, motorcycle officer, field training officer, search and rescue coordinator and perhaps most importantly, a mentor.”
“For many years, Newman was the only search and rescue coordinator and as such, worked seven days a week handling calls at all hours of the day.
“Dennis has overseen or taken part in most recent search and rescue operations, including some of the longest and most tragic incidents in Gila County. These include the search for the Rawlings’ children in Tonto Basin, working the search at Water Wheel that killed a family of 10 and most recently, rappelling out of a DPS helicopter to collect the remains of helicopter pilot Bryan Boatman near the Polles Fire.”
Tonto Rim Search and Rescue Commander Bill Pitterle said Newman’s positive attitude and professionalism naturally draw out the best in search and rescue volunteers.
Pitterle said Newman has called him at all hours of the day, including at 11 p.m. to see if he could hike in to Salome Canyon for an injured hiker.
“So many of those calls over the years, but working with Sgt. Dennis Newman has been truly enjoyable over those many years, no matter what time of day or night we get called,” he said. “And the work ethic: Dennis will put in an amazing number of hours on a mission as it stretches into days sometimes. I hear him sign on in the morning long before many of us head out, maps and assignments and briefing materials are ready when we arrive at the command post. And then after an impossibly long day I hear him sign off late at night — to do it all over again the next day.”
Newman helped mold TRSAR into an elite search and rescue squad that is called on by other counties when needed.
“He has encouraged us to take on new challenges and directions as a squad and has been right there side by side with us, for example, rappelling out of a helicopter for a shorthaul of an injured subject in some remote canyon,” Pitterle said. “Many times, he has been on the other side of the litter during an extremely difficult litter carry out from the bottom of Fossil Springs.”
TRSAR members describe Newman as: professional, tireless, funny, dedicated and an exceptional leader.
“Sgt. Newman’s level of commitment to the community and TRSAR sets an example for all of us,” Pitterle said. “And he lets us rappel out of perfectly good helicopters.”
“Dennis has embraced his role as a leader within the sheriff’s office and community. It is seldom that you find someone like him. His work ethic and dedication is exemplary. Dennis is the example others in law enforcement strive to be like,” Shepherd wrote. “As he nears his retirement later this year, his efforts and sacrifices should be recognized.”
