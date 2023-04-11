Gray and Greenameyer
Mark Gray and Tammy Greenameyer face homelessness after a lifetime of living in their own homes. Medical costs and disability have changed everything for them.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Mark Gray and Tammy Greenameyer quietly sat waiting for dinner at the Warming Center on a Monday evening.

The couple will be homeless in July if they can’t find somewhere else to live.

