The Backbone Fire evacuation of Pine and Strawberry last summer made Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen’s phone ring off the hook. Residents asked for permission to go back for their wallet, pet, prescription, clothes, or all the above.
“They told me they just dropped everything and left,” he said.
Many didn’t lock their doors or windows, which later fueled wild and unfounded rumors of looting in the empty towns. After people returned, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office did not receive one report of a break in during the evacuation.
“There were a lot of misconceptions and rumors,” said Christensen.
Misinformation spread over social media riled people and made officials’ jobs dangerous. Angry people threatened them with violence and guns.
The social media-generated chaos burned at the center of the evacuation discussion during the annual county fire meeting in March. Christensen invited representatives from fire departments, law enforcement, highway patrol, ADOT, Forest Service, community groups and county emergency management to discuss the upcoming fire season and issues from the past season.
The evacuation topped the list.
Christensen told the assembled officials that evacuees, “did not understand the length of the evacuation. They thought it would be a couple of days.”
Instead, the evacuation lasted 10 days.
The first responders recounted a host of serious problems — starting with the nine hours it took because of the long backup on the highway leading out of town. If the fire had broken through the fire lines — this could have reproduced a tragedy seen when California towns have burned to the ground. As it was, armed residents threatened ADOT employees manning road closure checkpoints; returning residents interfered with emergency crews; social media fed wild rumors of looting; and communication to residents got muddied.
But here’s what’s frightening to know: It could have gone far, far worse.
Just ask the residents of Paradise, Calif.
The Camp Fire there started early in the morning. Burning through tinder-dry fuels, it sped through miles of forest in a matter of hours. Emergency officials had established evacuation routes and even practiced for evacuation, but the fire moved much faster than they had ever seen.
The flames burned on both sides of the narrow evacuation routes, trapping fleeing residents in their cars.
In the end, the flames destroyed the community and killed 85 people before they could escape.
So, by that measure, last summer’s slow, confusing, sometimes chaotic evacuation of Pine and Strawberry provided an invaluable drill for both residents and first responders in a community that rates as one of the most fire-menaced in the Southwest.
In Pine’s case, firefighters stopped the fire long before it reached the community. Some residents may have concluded the evacuation was premature — and may have decided that next time they’ll ignore the order when it comes.
But the evacuation served a second, critical purpose.
The evacuation cleared the streets of Pine and Strawberry so firefighters could make their successful stand against the fire — and deputies could more easily patrol the town and focus on key duties related to the emergency.
Initially, the evacuated community looked like a ghost town. But the streets soon filled up as the Forest Service organized its attack. The streets filled with fire trucks and water tenders, sheriffs’ vehicles, and septic trucks. Home insurance representatives took up a lot of room setting up sprinklers on clients’ homes.
Yet as the Forest Service ramped up, authorities allowed residents to return to pack more and check on homes. However, residential traffic quickly got in the way of efforts to protect the town. The fire burned into and up Fossil Creek Canyon, and firefighters feared it would jump into nearby canyons at the base of Pine and Strawberry.
So, the GCSO shut down access to the towns and extended the evacuation order. At that point, Christensen heard that “some of (the evacuees) were very uncomfortable and they didn’t have anywhere to go.”
Worse still, “the treatment from the Red Cross, they didn’t like the way they were handling it,” he said.
Carl Melford, the head of Gila County’s Emergency Management Department, acknowledged that the Red Cross volunteers were extra stringent on COVID protocols, since the Backbone Fire happened in the middle of the pandemic. That made evacuees uncomfortable. He also said there were disagreements between local organizations trying to aid evacuees under the Red Cross care which shut local help out.
“Unfortunately, they are the only group to offer shelter (in emergencies) ... but as of now, there are no Red Cross volunteers in Payson,” he said.
Meanwhile, at traffic checkpoints, ADOT representatives sometimes faced angry or drunken people, some with guns. Many demanded access to their homes.
“Wearing this (ADOT) shirt gives us no authority to do anything,” said one employee who manned a checkpoint. “We had a couple of DUI stops — we had an open drug arrest ... It’s a huge safety issue.”
He asked for ideas on how to get support from DPS. He said ADOT staff didn’t want to bother the county sheriff with deputies already running the evacuation. This included going door to door to determine which houses were still occupied, in the event the fire breached the firebreak.
A significant number of residents refused to leave. Many said they simply had nowhere else to go.
“We need someone to push DPS’s (Department of Public Safety) button,” said the ADOT employee. “My district has tried it. I have been to the captain. Being out there by yourself, two ADOT guys with no type of enforcement is not safe. That is something we need to look into.”
He also said ADOT learned during the evacuation the department could not switch the flow of traffic to one way because too many emergency vehicles needed access to the area at the same time.
“Everybody knows what’s up with (the highway to Pine), there’re no shoulders or room for passing,” said the ADOT employee.
The traffic jam out of Pine took some residents of Strawberry six or more hours to negotiate. Once they arrived in Payson, no one had put up signs telling them where to go for shelter or information. The ADOT employee asked if the assembled local agencies could fix that problem.
Melford agreed social media escalated an already difficult situation. He understands the public would like a set plan before an evacuation, but fires create their own unique response.
“The emergency response is custom tailored to the emergency,” he said.
If it’s a flood, the county will respond differently than if it’s a wildfire. If a wildfire shuts off one evacuation route, the county will open another.
Melford said his department has information on how to prepare for evacuations and how to sign up for emergency notifications through Everbridge. However, “it takes an awareness of the risks in your community,” to be prepared for an evacuation.
That means people must get prepared ahead of time. This includes packing so you can spend two weeks out of your home comfortably — as well as having a plan to deal with pets, livestock and other issues.
Christensen suggested, “pretend you’re going on a two-week vacation,” pack enough clothes, toiletries, medications, and food to be comfortable. Pack all irreplaceable family mementos and important papers now so that when called to evacuate, it takes a short amount of time to pack the car to get out.
Mostly, the officials hoped residents will trust that the first responders’ overriding goal remains protection of the community.
Lieutenant Tim Scott from the GCSO said, “at the height of it, we had 100 people helping the evacuation process.”
As the rumors increased in intensity, GCSO staff set up a phone bank with volunteers ready to check on houses for anxious owners.
“Yes, we got people out of there in a hurry. Yes, we kept them out of there for a long time, (but) our job is to keep people as safe as we can,” said Scott. “We had patrols up there for 24 hours a day.”
The message — evacuations will remain a necessary way to keep people safe in a new era of megafires. That means people living in the wildland-urban interface must remain prepared — and support the efforts of first responders and firefighters to keep them safe.
