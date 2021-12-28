Rim Country now has an effective option to help the homeless find stability, announced Community Bridges representative Sasha Hawman during a Dec. 16 Gila County Homeless Task Force meeting.
“CBI (Community Bridges Inc.) was awarded a Department of Economic Security grant to provide eight units of rapid re-housing,” he said.
His announcement followed the news that Dorine Prine, chair of the task force and Gila County Community Action Program staff, will retire at the end of December.
Prine launched the task force and has helped hundreds find relief from homelessness and poverty from her position in the CAP office.
“This is very hard for me,” she said to the task force members. “Thank you for making this one of the most crucial meetings for all of Gila County to address homelessness.”
After Prine retires, Hawman, who serves as the associate director of Housing and Community Integration for CBI, will serve as co-chair along with Chuck Proudfoot, the coordinator for the Payson Area Food Drive.
Prine has provided the structure for the organization since it started in 2019. The task force’s efforts have resulted in launching an initiative that will provide a core need, a safe place to put a life back together to get back on track.
What homeless advocates have found is that the homeless have a range of reasons for why they ended up on the streets from a financial crisis to those with debilitating illnesses.
Rapid re-housing has proven a valuable tool to find the right fit for the homeless. Rapid re-housing offers a cheaper and more effective way to get the homeless off the street and into a permanent living space than either transitional housing or emergency shelter.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, rapid re-housing works because it provides a stable place to live, rent and move-in assistance, along with access to services.
“A study of the rapid re-housing program by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found that monthly income increased for participants by almost $100 between program entry and program exit,” said the NLIHC website. “Studies have also found that 70% of rapid re-housing program participants successfully find permanent housing prior to their program exit.”
Rapid re-housing also saves taxpayers thousands of dollars.
A study by Family Options found the average monthly cost of rapid re-housing came to $880, while transitional housing ($2,706) and emergency shelters ($4,819), cost thousands more.
Hawman said there’s still much to do to get the program working as intended. Ultimately, he has to find and train intake folks to help identify and correctly gather data about potential clients, but right now his most pressing need is to find more landlords willing to provide a space.
Hawman said the rapid re-housing program pays landlords for their unit, whether or not the client can pay.
As the client gains confidence and stabilizes, the program helps them to find more permanent housing.
Right now, in northern Gila County, Hawman has an arrangement with the Roosevelt Lake Inn. The owner is happy because the program has worked smoothly by giving him rent checks directly.
Hawman hopes to make a similar arrangement with hotels in Payson to provide a room with a kitchenette, bathroom and bed, so a homeless client has a safe place to find the support they need to get back on their feet.
A mobile home park operator in Star Valley has also offered his location as possible rapid re-housing units.
Prine expressed her gratitude that she will leave the task force in excellent hands.
“We have taken people off the streets,” she said. “They work really hard. The case conferencing team, making sure these people, especially the most vulnerable, are getting into permanent housing. If you think about it, you’re saving lives.”
