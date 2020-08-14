The members of the Rim Country Tractor Club reliably chugged to the Payson Farmers Market to help celebrate National Farmers Market Week, as they have done since 2011.
The tractor group showed off their antique green and yellow John Deere and red Allis-Chalmers tractors Aug. 8 to top off the weeklong celebration. This year the theme had a nod to the pandemic, Celebrate Resiliency.
“Despite challenges never experienced before, the national farmers market community has showcased resilience in our rapidly changing world,” wrote the Farmers Market Coalition on its website.
The Payson Farmers Market serves as a perfect example of resiliency. It kept up with the changes caused by the pandemic and altered its setup to allow for social distancing and mask wearing.
Vendors handle the produce. There are no places to hang out, but people enjoy seeing friends and neighbors in an outdoor setting.
Faithfully, the members of the tractor club still meet at the Early Bird Cafe in Pine each Thursday at 7:30 a.m. The club doesn’t have a formal board or elected members, just show up with a love of tractors.
The Payson Farmers Market will continue until the Saturday after Labor Day.
