rimcountrytrailstewards happy partners
Rim Country Trail Stewards partners, left to right — Angie Abel, recreation officer for the Payson Ranger District, Luke Koenig, Wild Arizona, Trevor Creighton, president Rim Country Mountain Biking Association, Shawn Redfield, Arizona Trail Association, and Shannon Smith, Tonto Stewardship Coordinator for the National Forest Foundation. Payson High School and Rim Country Middle School also sent teachers and students to help with the work day. RCTS plans more events.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Twenty Rim Country trail lovers gathered on April 15 as part of a Rim Country Trail Steward workday event rerouting an entrance onto the Highline Trail.

Payson High School brought beefed up football players. Most knew how to swing an axe safely from their years of splitting firewood.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

