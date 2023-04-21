Twenty Rim Country trail lovers gathered on April 15 as part of a Rim Country Trail Steward workday event rerouting an entrance onto the Highline Trail.
Payson High School brought beefed up football players. Most knew how to swing an axe safely from their years of splitting firewood.
Rim Country Middle School brought students from science teacher Scott Davidson’s Outdoor Adventure Club. OAC seeks to introduce kids to Rim Country’s nature — safely. OAC kids learn how to ski, mountain bike, and hike responsibly by leaving no trace. Teaching kids how to build trails sustainably empowers them to take ownership and pride in their local environment.
Adult groups participated, too.
Both the National Forest Foundation and the Arizona Trail Association sent representatives.
Shannon Smith is NFF’s new Tonto Stewardship Coordinator. She partners with “any partner the NFF has partnered with on the Tonto.”
Shawn Redfield came with the Arizona Trail Association’s trailer full of tools and safety equipment.
The Rim Country Mountain Bike Association brought several members who now can’t wait to give the Highline a ride.
The Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction group, though large in membership, sent one seasoned trail builder, Hank Mager.
“I’m a mountain biker. So, I’m a bit selfish about building trails,” he said after removing a couple of rocks that would have annoyed riders.
So far, Mager hasn’t tried out the newly upgraded Highline Trail.
Angie Abel, the recreation officer for the Payson Ranger District and Luke Koenig, from Wild Arizona hope these events and others like it, will create a committed-to-trail-maintenance loving community in Rim Country.
“You guys are the future here,” said Abel. “This is your trail. This is the Highline Trail. This is a Rim Country Trail. We want you to know it and love it.”
The work done on Saturday will help complete the first phase of the Highline National Recreation Trail upgrades and reroutes. Abel hopes those are done by the fall.
The Highline has a long history. For more than a century, settlers along the base of the Rim used the Highline Trail as a highway to get to Pine and grazing pastures. It provides spectacular views of the 2,000-foot-high Mogollon Rim and plenty of spots to rest by a little stream.
Well-known Western writer Zane Grey waxed poetic about the Highline Trail in many of his novels. He even built his cabin on the trail. Unfortunately, the Dude Fire destroyed it, but the Town of Payson has a replica in its Green Valley Park.
But the old ranchers took the path of least resistance when building the Highline by following washes and openings in the thick brush. This didn’t leave an easy trail unless you ride a horse.
Phase I of the Highline Trail restoration started in the depths of the pandemic and has cost $800,000. Abel gathered her partners to fund and layout the trail. She then hired trail building companies to do most of the heavy work to construct sustainable trail.
But Mother Nature always has tricks up her sleeve.
This year, she decided to drop more water on Rim Country than anyone has seen in decades.
The Highline did not escape damage. One hillside has slid. There might be more. Trees and brush have fallen on the trail. Over time, unless trees and brush get trimmed, vegetation will take over the Highline.
The Highline, needs constant care.
The Rim Country Trail Stewards’ events seek to nurture a group to keep the trails repaired and clear of brush or the Highline and other Rim Country trails fall into disrepair.
Trevor Creighton, president of RCMBA, says this work is an investment.
“We want to be able to ride,” he said. “We don’t have many options in town.”
His day job is at Rim Country Middle School, so he knows the kids need service hours before graduation. He’s buddies with the head football coach at the high school, so the two decided the Rim Country Trail Steward event the perfect place to get those hours in for active kids.
It isn’t the first time the football team has helped build trails.
“They had a few help out on a Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction work in October on Trail 15,” said Creighton.
He and RCMBA have a commitment to trails in Rim Country. Anyone can sign up to become a member. The organization has started Wednesday rides and trail work. Please go to the RCMBA Facebook page for information on how to join.
Koenig plans to continue growing Rim Country Trail Stewards with more events.
“To keep the momentum growing email me at luke@wildarizona.org,” he said.
