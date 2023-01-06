This winter has made it easy to ignore wildfire as storm after storm dumps rain and snow, but the hot days of May and June will come sooner rather than later.
There’s no reason to feel hopeless. The Rim Wildfire Awareness Team has created an organization dedicated to training residents to identify, support, and educate community members to empower them to best survive a wildfire.
To that end, RIMWAT has a training class scheduled Jan. 12 to prepare 30 interested Rim Country residents to assess a home for its vulnerability to wildfire. RIMWAT will meet at the Payson Public Library on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to prepare Ignition Zone Assessors.
“Our class in October was filled a week after we announced it,” said Bob Decker, communications director for RIMWAT.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management State Prevention Officer Aaron Caseum will teach this free class. Each participant will receive a certificate upon completion of the class.
Decker and RIMWAT agree, wildfire is Rim Country’s greatest threat.
“People say, ‘It can’t happen here!’” he said.
But it can. The 2021 Backbone Fire forced the evacuation of thousands from Pine and Strawberry. The Bush Fire, in 2020, forced the evacuation of Tonto Basin and the communities surrounding Roosevelt Lake.
“One study found that Payson faces a greater danger of a catastrophic wildfire than Paradise, Calif. did before the ember storm from an approaching wildfire set entire blocks on fire and cut off escape routes,” said Decker. “More than 80 people died either in their homes or trying to escape the flames. 14,000 structures burned, and only 1,095 have been rebuilt so far. This scenario does not need to happen here!”
Each year, Rim Country holds its breath for the months of fire season, waiting for the summer monsoon rains to start. But with climate change, winters have warmed and dried, leaving fuels parched by March. At the same time, the monsoon starts later and later.
The good news is community members can play a role in protecting the community they love from destruction, like Paradise, and other towns in California.
By removing duff from roofs and gutters, scraping debris, grasses, and brush from six feet away a home’s walls, a homeowner has given their home a fighting chance against the embers some fires hurdle from miles away.
Firewising a home doesn’t need to overwhelm a homeowner. RIMWAT understands many older community members don’t have the money or the physical ability to Firewise their homes.
RIMWAT seeks to identify, solve, and protect the community.
Training volunteers to assess homes plays a key role.
“Being prepared means a lot more than having your important documents packed and ready to go,” said Decker. “It means having your home and community prepared before a catastrophic wildfire occurs. Please join with us to help make our communities safer places to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!