Motorists traveling on State Route 260 between Heber-Overgaard and Payson should plan for daytime delays of up to 30 minutes for the next five months as the Arizona Department of Transportation works on a roadway safety improvement project.
The project will require crews to narrow the highway to a single lane east of Christopher Creek, with work scheduled Mondays through Thursdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Restrictions are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 8 and continue through Dec. 30 roughly between Old Rim Road and Aspen Lane, which is from mileposts 282-305.
Crews will narrow one mile of the highway at any given time during the project.
The $24.9 million project will improve safety along a 21-mile stretch of SR 260 by widening the shoulders on both sides of the highway. The project, with the Federal Highway Administration, will also include guardrail improvements, better drainage, spot pavement repairs and re-striping the roadway.
During work hours, flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone, where the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph. A 14-foot vehicle restriction will be in place, while wider loads can be accommodated with 12 hours’ notice.
The project is expected to continue through the fall of 2024. For more information, please visit azdot.gov/260-Rim.
