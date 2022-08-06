Motorists traveling on State Route 260 between Heber-Overgaard and Payson should plan for daytime delays of up to 30 minutes for the next five months as the Arizona Department of Transportation works on a roadway safety improvement project.

The project will require crews to narrow the highway to a single lane east of Christopher Creek, with work scheduled Mondays through Thursdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Restrictions are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 8 and continue through Dec. 30 roughly between Old Rim Road and Aspen Lane, which is from mileposts 282-305.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.