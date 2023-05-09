Sandoval (copy)
During the depths of the pandemic in 2020, Roy Sandoval, Gila County superintendent of schools, and Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager, presented information Tuesday on the $17 million grant that has finally resulted in robust broadband for every library and school in Gila County. 

 

Millions in state and federal grants and years of construction have finally delivered robust internet to every school district and library in Gila County.

This means schools have internet that’s fast enough for online classes, test taking and full use of the internet in the classroom – fixing the glaring lack and inequalities revealed by the pandemic’s shift in and out of online learning.

