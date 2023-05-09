During the depths of the pandemic in 2020, Roy Sandoval, Gila County superintendent of schools, and Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager, presented information Tuesday on the $17 million grant that has finally resulted in robust broadband for every library and school in Gila County.
Millions in state and federal grants and years of construction have finally delivered robust internet to every school district and library in Gila County.
This means schools have internet that’s fast enough for online classes, test taking and full use of the internet in the classroom – fixing the glaring lack and inequalities revealed by the pandemic’s shift in and out of online learning.
Moreover, libraries throughout the county now have internet services equal to urban areas – with a world of books and referenced materials available. The libraries can also serve as internet hubs in remote rural communities with limited broadband at home.
It’s been an adventure, say the cadre of officials from the state and county, local libraries and schools who worked overtime to bring modern broadband to rural Gila County. The partnership obtained a $17 million grant in 2019 that has upgraded broadband to Payson, Pine, Tonto Basin, Young, Globe, Hayden-Winkelman, Miami and San Carlos schools and libraries.
“I know the answer is always, ‘Well, we were just doing our job,’” said Roy Sandoval, Gila County’s superintendent of schools, “However, I feel that it is important for taxpayers (and) constituents…to know that we finished what we set out to do and to some extent, share in the celebration.”
The quest to bring robust broadband to rural Arizona started the mid 2010’s. As state education officials watched in alarm, broadband companies failed to keep up with improvements in infrastructure technology. Rural communities suffered the most.
State educators realized schools and libraries had a responsibility to inform and educate. So Milan Eaton, the Arizona Department of Education’s E-rate director found a grant to help. He won a multi-million-dollar E-rate federal grant to bring robust and redundant broadband to underserved rural Arizona.
“I knew how hard it was for some schools to do any online classes at all,” said Eaton in 2019.
Part of the grant required Eaton to find matching funds from the state. With the help of the Arizona Corporation Commission, Eaton secured $90 million to lay fiber to rural libraries and schools. The state contributed $10 million.
To Eaton’s surprise, the federal government increased the grant another $27 million due to how many low-income families live in rural Arizona.
“I didn’t expect us to have so many schools in poverty,” said Eaton.
Sandoval partnered with Eaton and then Gila County Deputy County Manager Jacque Sanders. The three obtained $17 million to bring Sparklight fiber optic lines from Show Low to Rim Country and from the Phoenix metro area to southern Gila County.
By 2021, southern Gila County and Payson had trunk lines from Sparklight.
The robust broadband has made a difference to the Payson Unified School District.
“We have had adequate uptime and communication with Sparklight,” said Victoria Andrews, PUSD’s director of technology.
The school had to upgrade its infrastructure, such as servers and routers to handle the increased capacity and demand. That’s done and it’s great.
“We have no issues with simultaneous testing as we increased our bandwidth which helps mitigate any performance issues during testing,” she said.
In the past, schools had to stagger testing to not overwhelm the communication capacity of the school.
The Payson Library connected to Sparklight the same time as PUSD. It’s been a boon to the seniors of the area, said Elaine Vortuba, Gila County Librarian.
“I live in Pine - I see a lot of people sitting in the parking lot… using our wi-fi…who can’t afford it at home,” said Vortuba.
Unfortunately, the more remote areas of Rim Country would have had broadband earlier, but the pandemic and ensuing supply chain issues slowed construction.
Vortuba is thrilled that by spring all the libraries in remote areas such as Young, Tonto Basin and Pine, will have robust up and download capabilities.
“We are the end of the line when we talk about broadband,” said Vortuba. “The Tonto Basin Library, they were hooked up on March 26. Pine just got theirs last week. The school is not too far away.”
