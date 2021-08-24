After it was canceled last year, the rodeo parade returned this year, drawing a large crowd to Main Street Saturday morning.
“To see the smiles on the children’s faces is worth all the work,” said Bobby Davis, president of Zane Grey Kiwanis.
The theme of this year’s annual parade, sponsored by the Zane Grey Kiwanis, was Mardi Gras. Parade-goers caught beads and enjoyed floats decorated in traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold.
“Everybody loves a parade, and after the cancellation of Payson’s rodeo parade last year due to COVID-19, it was great to see a nice crowd turn out for Saturday’s parade along Main Street,” said photographer DJ Craig, who shot the event. “Grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads, kids and dogs all enjoyed the rodeo queens and their horses, antique cars and flashy new models, decorated floats, the high school band, cheerleaders, football players and a whole lot more.”
Last year, given the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Arizona, Kiwanis Club erred on the side of caution and canceled the parade in August. This year, the parade resumed thanks to a community effort.
“The Kiwanis Club of Payson, along with support of the Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin and friends, were able to provide another great rodeo parade in Rim Country,” Davis said. “The public was excited to see the floats, horses, buggies and classic vehicles... Thank you for all that helped and the Town of Payson for their support.”
