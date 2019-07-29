“Rosie on the House” has featured the Town of Payson throughout July.
On this week's broadcast, the show will feature highlights from the Arizona Govenors Conference on Tourism as well as
- An Interview with Cameron Davis, of Razor Thin Media, about 'Discover Gila County.'
- The History of a notorious family feud that turned violent in the Payson area, one which rivals the Hatsfields vs McCoys.
- Staycation Winner Debbie L. will share her Payson experience.
On last week's broadcast, Donna Daly, the exhibits chair of the Rim Country Musuem, discussed a few topics about Payson, including the Prohibition Era, including some background on bootlegging and Payson's very own Moonshine Payson Dew.
"As this is our final week covering the region, we would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the Town of Payson, as well as all the fine folks who joined us on air. We appreciate all those who brought great fun and information about Payson to our listeners!"
Next week, the show heads to Cottonwood for the August Staycation.
Tge Arizona Staycation Hour was created by Rosie in 2010. Born out of the intent to boost local economies by highlighting different parts of Arizona each month, the Staycation also serves to introduce different areas of Arizona to listeners.
Arizona residents can register to win a September Staycation in Pinetop at rosieonthehouse.com/travelaz.
Rosie on the House is syndicated by Skyview Networks.
If you are unable to receive signal from our Northern Arizona Radio Affiliates KAFF-930AM/93.5 FM (Flagstaff) , KAZM-780AM (Sedona), or KQNA-1130AM/99.9 FM (Prescott) all stations offer streaming services allowing you to listen to the show live. Podcasts will be available on iTunes & their Podcast Page Saturday afternoon.
