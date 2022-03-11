Hallie Jackman, president of the Rim Country Rotary club, was recently in contact with the Rotary club in Warsaw, Poland, about how to help the refugees coming out of Ukraine.
She was told the refugees are being taken care of in Warsaw, as one of the club’s members owns several warehouses where shelter is provided. The primary need is for medical supplies.
The Rim Country Rotary club is collecting funds to send directly to Poland to help the refugees. The Rotary clubs of Germany and Poland are working hand-in-hand not only to take care of the refugees, but also to get medical supplies to the Ukrainian borders.
Jackman was told the largest problem is that the medical supplies are needed at the front for private citizens as well as the Ukrainians fighting on the front line.
She said Rim Country Rotary has set up a direct deposit with its Rotary club in Poland, so the funds will go directly to it to buy medical supplies. At this time, Rotary in Warsaw is still getting medical supplies through Germany to the front lines.
Any individual or group that would like to donate to this cause can do so by visiting the Rim Country Rotary’s website, www.paysonrimcountryrotary.org and donating through its Facebook page, Rim Country Rotary on Facebook. Donations for the project are also being accepted by KMOG, 500 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and KRIM, 215 W. Frontier St., Payson, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone who would like a member of Rotary to come by and pick up donations can call Jackman at 928-238-0091. Make checks payable to the Rim Country Rotary Foundation, which will make contributions tax deductible.
“It’s truly a blessing that we can get monies directly into the hands of the people who can take care of the wounded and displaced citizens of Ukraine,” Jackman said.
