Marie Fasano won two awards at the 2021 National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest.
Fasano writes the column Roaming the Rim for the Payson Roundup. Her column took second place in general column writing.
The judges commented, “Wonderful opening paragraph. Informative and very nice selection of interviewees. Good selection of quotes.”
Fasano won honorable mention for a feature story in the print newspaper category.
Fasano is the president of the Arizona Professional Writers and the state winner and nominee for the national Communicator of Achievement Award.
This is the third year the National Association of Press has recognized her in the Women At-Large Communications Contest. In 2019, she won first place as a photojournalist for an article about the helicopter pilots at Payson Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!