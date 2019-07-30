Starting Friday, Aug. 2, the price of a single copy Payson Roundup newspaper will increase 25 cents to $1.
This is the first price increase on single copy sales in eight years.
Papers sold in outside racks and in supermarkets and convenience stores will now cost $1, up from 75 cents.
Home delivery rates will remain the same, with the average one-year home subscriber paying 59 cents per issue.
A one-year subscription of 104 issues is $61.98, a savings of $42.02 off the rack. A two-year subscription is $104, or 52 cents a paper.
The Roundup also offers six-month subscriptions for $38.31 and three-month subscriptions for $32.26. Home delivery is available in Payson, Star Valley and Pine-Strawberry. Papers are delivered every Tuesday and Friday before 6:30 a.m.
If you live in Gila County, but outside one of these communities, you can still receive the paper in your mailbox. The cost for a mailed subscription in Gila County for two years is $136,08; $72.34 for one year; $41.34 for six months and $28.23 for three months.
Out of county mailed subscriptions are $144.16 for two years; $76.18 for one year; $42.34 for six months and $30.24 for three months.
There is no plan to raise home delivery rates.
Five reasons to subscribe:
1. Subscribers have access to the Roundup’s online content and archives at no additional fee.
2. If you live in Rim Country seasonally, the Roundup offers free vacation holds. Your subscription is extended while delivery is suspended.
3. Payson, Star Valley and P-S home subscribers receive special publications delivered periodically with their paper, including the Chamber Directory magazine, which was delivered to subscribers July 26. Other special publications delivered include the Health Guide, Visitors Guide, Fall Guide, Rim Life, High Country Hunter and the Home and Garden Guide.
4. Coupons, coupons, coupons. The Roundup includes weekly sales fliers and coupons.
5. Stay informed. The Roundup is the source for news in Rim Country with coverage of the town council, schools, sports and the county. The paper also runs obituaries, classifieds, job postings, the weekly arrest report, calendar and club happenings.
To subscribe, call 928-474-5251, email pbehm@payson.com or visit payson.com.
Contact abechman@payson.com
