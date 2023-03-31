You have probably never seen their names. Never noticed their work outright. Or even knew they existed. But for the past four decades, two people have worked tirelessly behind the scenes at the Payson Roundup.
Quietly. Patiently. Expertly, they helped us navigate as the paper’s production staff – designing ads, proofreading copy, laying out pages, updating the website and generally handling everything to keep a paper running smoothly.
They are the foundation on which we have built the paper.
When I say that we will miss Melinda and Sherrie McQuerrey when they retire today, March 31, I cannot reiterate how their absence will be felt throughout the building.
Never ones to call attention to themselves or boast, they are the definition of selfless employees and individuals. They even insisted that we would not mention their departure.
They started with the paper when it was known as the Mogollon Advisor. It was later merged with the Payson Roundup. They have seen the paper and the industry transform. They were there when the paper was literally cut and pasted together, composing the pages on a light table by arranging articles and photos.
For months now, I have tried to persuade them to stay. “Come on, just a few more years,” I would say, half joking. I could see them toy with the idea, but they explained they were ready to see what else life has to hold. Sherrie wants to pursue her bird watching hobby and Melinda is sure to be found at the casino a few days a week.
Not only did I want them to stay to help with the paper, but more so, they have become some of my best friends. I will be sad to see them leave and miss seeing Melinda’s ever witty T-shirts: “News flash: No one cares.”
I cannot thank them enough for their dedication and hard work or for their kindness.
Here are some comments from Roundup staff and community members on the McQuerrey sisters.
• “Sherrie and Melinda have been the heartbeat of our newspaper organization for years and a key part of our success. They are the definition of hard-working employees, and I wish them the best in this next chapter of their lives.” – Brian Kramer, Roundup publisher.
• “It has been my honor to work alongside Sherrie and Melinda for the past 5 years. Their senses of humor made coming to work fun. Melinda’s snarkiness and Sherrie’s sweetness will be missed greatly around our halls. I love them both like family and we will miss their patience and tireless work ethics. Thank you both for your years of service to Rim Country and the Payson Roundup and enjoy your well-deserved retirement!” – Ann Fowler, Roundup general manager.
• “I always trusted Sherrie and Melinda would have my back if I didn’t know the history or correct AP style. Melinda has the magic touch with fonts and cool graphics. Sherrie edited pictures to make them pop. They both made my stories look and read their best. Their retirement leaves a space hard to fill at the Roundup. They will be sorely missed.” – Roundup reporter Michele Nelson.
• “When I arrived at the Roundup nearly 10 years ago, I quickly learned about the family atmosphere at the paper. It’s mostly that employees treat each other like family. It actually is a family for the three McQuerrey sisters. Teresa isn’t retiring just yet, but her sisters, Sherrie and Melinda, are. It’s hard to say goodbye to co-workers who you rely on as much as we all rely on Sherrie and Melinda. Thanks for all the mistakes you’ve caught and corrected before the paper went to the printer and all the other little things you’ve both done to make this the best paper I’ve ever worked for. I’ll miss you two and am thankful I had nearly a decade of working with you. Enjoy your retirement.” – Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor.
• “I have worked with Sherrie and Melinda for over 30 years. They are the most dedicated, hardworking, honest and sincere people I have ever met. I can’t even imagine them not being here. It certainly isn’t going to be the same! I wish them the best of luck in their retirement. It is well deserved!” – Julie Williams, Roundup operations manager.
• “During my 23 years of publishing and advertising, I have never known two more dedicated, caring and fun co-workers than Sherrie and Melinda. Many clients have commented on their creative abilities and it was a joy working with both of them. Wishing them all the best.” – Gary Tackett, former general manager of the Roundup.
• “Sherrie and Melinda are the best. With 40 years of doing our newspaper ads, they never made one we didn’t like!”– Linda and Glen McCombs, Plant Fair Nursery.
• “For the past 7.5 years Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation (RCH) has counted on two women at the Payson Roundup, Sherrie and Melinda McQuerrey, to assist in turning my “crayon drawings” into beautiful ads and making sure I made no mistakes with spelling or grammar when it came to RCH’s Your Health Section. Quarterly, the articles and ad drafts were sent to Roundup a week prior to publication (9 times out of 10). We (at RCH) waited one entire week to see how our section appeared in the (last Tuesday of each quarter) edition. We knew we could count on Sherrie and Melinda! The layouts were even better than we expected. To be in the centerfold with health care information meant it visually had to stand out and compel people to read. Their professionalism, creativity and “hawk eyes” allowed RCH’s messages to give a glimpse into skilled nursing, rehab therapy, our residents and our team. Sherrie and Melinda, we are very happy for you. We will miss you. We appreciate all the “we will get this done” efforts. Enjoy your retirement(s)! Your Fan Club at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation.” – CK Barth – RCH marketing and community liaison.
