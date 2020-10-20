The Payson Roundup was honored again for excellence in journalism at the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual award program.
The paper took first place in Reporting and News Writing Excellence for Arizona non-daily papers with a circulation between 3,500 and 10,000.
The Roundup also took second place in both Community Service/Journalistic Achievement and Special Section/Magazine categories. Among newspaper website, the Roundup’s site took third place.
Contest entries were judged by the New Mexico Press Association.
Among the individual categories, Roundup staff members again took home many wins.
Reporter Michele Nelson took first place in Investigative Reporting for a series she did on domestic violence. She also took first place for Best Feature Story for a story on Lisa Tan painting the border wall.
Sports editor Keith Morris took first place for Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage for his coverage of Special Olympics.
Morris took second place in Best Feature Photography for a photo he took at the annual Monster Mudda event, and he took third place in Multimedia Storytelling for his coverage of a special needs rodeo.
Roundup editor Alexis Bechman took first in Multimedia Reporting for a story about a former Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy receiving workman’s compensation following a fatal shooting. She also took third place in Investigative Reporting on the same story.
Bechman also received a first place plaque in Online Coverage of Breaking News after the Pine-Strawberry chief went missing on the Arizona Trail. She also took first in News Photography for a photo taken after a man was gunned down at a local gas station.
She took second place in Best Headline for ‘Woman steals Tesla, runs out of juice’ and second in Best Sustained Coverage and Multimedia Storytelling following the Tonto Creek drownings.
She took third place in Best Feature Photo Layout for photos she took while bikepacking the Arizona Trail outside Pine.
The Roundup is owned by the Kramer family out of Casa Grande, which also publishes the Casa Grande Dispatch.
The Dispatch was named non-daily Newspaper of the Year for 2020.
