Star Valley residents who subscribe to the Payson Roundup will soon find the newspaper delivered to their mailbox.
Ann Fowler, the Roundup’s general manager, said the paper will be delivered every Tuesday and Friday to U.S. postal boxes — arriving on time and dry, no matter the weather.
The change takes effect with the Tuesday, May 4 paper.
“Subscribers can still get their news online as well as make payments, note vacation starts and stops and make a change of address on our website, payson.com,” Fowler said. “We appreciate your support and look forward to continuing to deliver your Rim Country news every Tuesday and Friday.”
Call the Roundup at 928-474-5251 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!