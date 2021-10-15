The Payson Roundup came in second for general excellence and took home the award for Story of the Year in the annual competition for honors from the Arizona Newspapers Association.
Reporter Michele Nelson brought home the big win for the Roundup when the ANA named her story on trailer park evictions in Star Valley the Story of the Year for non-daily newspapers. This is the second time the Roundup has won the award.
Nelson also took home a first place in Investigative Reporting for the series of stories she did on the evictions and second for a series on wildfires.
Also taking home a big win was reporter Teresa McQuerrey who took first in Sustained Coverage for her series on mental illness. Teresa has been with the Roundup since 2002.
The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association judged this year’s contest entries for newspaper, newsroom, and advertising categories. The Associated Press (U.S. West Regional Bureau) judged entries in the Journalist, Story, and Photographer “of the Year” awards.
This year, 36 newspapers entered the Better Newspapers Contest with 884 entries. The BNC consists of eight categories that measure the overall quality of the newspapers and 18 categories that honor individuals who contribute to journalism excellence, and in Best “of the Year.”
“I’ve been with the Roundup for 13 years now and every year I’m proud of the work the staff of dedicated journalists puts out,” said Roundup editor Alexis Bechman.
“Last year was challenging with many reporters working from home and coverage of government meetings available only through Zoom. We continued to cover issues important to the public and dive deep into topics affecting the community, like mental illness and a lack of affordable housing. It is a team effort and we couldn’t do it without the writers, photographers, page designers, columnists, ad sales or the people who deliver the paper.”
Besides taking second in General Excellence, the Roundup took first in Community Service/Journalistic Achievement, first for Newspaper Website and third in Reporting and Newswriting Excellence and Editorial Page Excellence.
In the individual categories, consulting publications editor Peter Aleshire took first in Features for a piece on fall color at See Canyon, second in Headlines.
Sports editor Keith Morris won second in Best Column, third in Headlines, third in Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage, third in Sports Photograph and third in Best Feature Photo Layout.
Alexis Bechman took first in Online Coverage of Breaking News for the Bush Fire and second in Best Multimedia Storytelling for her coverage of the Polles Fire.
The top non-daily paper, regardless of circulation, was the Navajo Times and the top paper in the daily category was the Arizona Daily Star.
In the advertising contest, Roundup production staffer Melinda McQuerrey took second for Best Black and White Ad and third in Most Effective Use of Paid Small Space.
Production manager Sherrie McQuerrey took third in Best Color Ad and Best Pro Bono/Public Service Ad.
(1) comment
Congratulations to all. What a feather in the cap for all of us Payson , Arizona
