After years of wear and tear, there’s finally new turf on the Rumsey Park north fields.
But new turf isn’t the only improvement at Rumsey Park. Soon, pickleball, basketball and tennis players will see improvements to the courts.
On Feb. 25, Courtney Spawn, the Town of Payson’s Parks and Recreation director, showed off the new springy bright green shaggy turf to the Parks and Recreation Commission members.
The only downside?
“The kids will almost be sad because they would gather piles out of black pellet “sand” to make castles,” she said.
Nelson Beck, parks supervisor, admitted the old fields went way over their warranty and so black plastic “sand” was a byproduct.
“The old fields were about 14 years old,” he said. “The warranty on this new field is eight years.”
Another benefit to the new turf?
“Kids can play with regular cleats,” said Beck.
The installation of the new turf was completed by the end of January, but Spawn waited to show it off until all the finishing touches were done.
“I wanted the dirt work around the edge of the fields done first,” she said, pointing to the bright pink granite around the edge of the field.
Previously, the fields had pebbles and loose rock.
The Payson Town Council heard about the impending construction of the new courts during the Feb. 13 meeting.
