The money’s in the bank to remodel the Rumsey Park restrooms, but drainage issues have stopped the project.
The Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation, a nonprofit dedicated to the town’s parks and youth sports programs, has raised enough money to partner with the town to remodel and upgrade the Rumsey Park restrooms. Visitors and residents have asked the town to prioritize this project for years.
But before construction can start, the town must address drainage issues.
During a recent meeting of the Friends, Courtney Spawn-Kort, director of parks, recreation and tourism, explained Rumsey Park has drainage and traffic flow issues because of the way it developed.
“It’s a patchwork,” she told the Friends board.
At one point, Rumsey Park served as the rodeo grounds.
As both the town and the rodeo expanded, houses around the area bumped up to the land needed for the event. So, the town moved the event center near the Mazatzal Casino and developed Rumsey Park in its place. As the years progressed, Spawn-Kort said a field would get tacked on here and a ball court there regardless of traffic flow or drainage issues.
Now the restroom project has forced the drainage issue to the forefront.
Yet this isn’t the first time there’s been troubles with Rumsey Park.
The park made news three years ago when the town explored a partnership with a hockey school. The developers would have completely redesigned the park.
The council, under then Mayor Craig Swartwood, paid more than $200,000 for a report on how to redesign Rumsey to address lighting, pathways, traffic circulation and layout options to make the park more user friendly. The report, however, “did not present drainage and circulation plans for our existing park configuration,” said Spawn-Kort.
Those engineering plans never came to exist because some community members objected to the plans. Residents elected a new mayor and council and passed two initiatives to make sure nothing like a hockey school would ever come to Payson.
Spawn-Kort said the town is surveying the site “to develop a workable drainage plan” so the restroom project can come to fruition, however no dates for construction or project completion have been announced.
The election and the 2 measures were not to ensure that Payson that never gets a hockey school. They came about largely because of the way the previous administration handled the whole hockey school situation, especially the potential risks to the town. Also, the citizens were fed up with the way the RCEF/MHA, with the town administration's enabling, handled the land grab as part of a highly questionable university expansion to Payson. Next, throw in the tax increase by the previous mayor and town council imposed without a vote of the citizens, Kenny Evans' assurances to the contrary. Expansion must be done with more transparency and tax payer input. No more back room deals and good old boy networks. New schools would likely be welcome if the projects were handled more openly.
