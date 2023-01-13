Hellsgate Fire Chief Morey Morris arrived at the accident on Arizona Highway 377 far outside his normal territory to find two cars fully engulfed in flames. Both drivers had been ejected from their vehicles — suffering life-threatening injuries. One in full cardiac arrest from the trauma.
Morris had only so many resources.
“The decision was — do we treat the patient or put out the fire?” said Morris.
The two car accident far from the nearest hospital underscores gaps in the system — and the heroic, life-saving efforts of the first responders willing to go the many extra miles to show up in an emergency. That includes Morris, a bystander federal department of defense firefighter and the crew that drove for miles to spend hours trying to save the lives of strangers.
The tale starts with Morris’ willingness to help fellow paramedics.
“I stay in Heber-Overgaard the two nights a week I work in Rim Country. I drive my command vehicle and tune into the Heber-Overgaard fire district channel in case I can help,” said the part-time fire chief of the Hellsgate Fire Department. His permanent residence is in the Valley.
Hellsgate covers Star Valley and the communities off the Control Road, including Tonto Village.
Heber-Overgaard has its own struggling, under-funded fire district.
Unlike the neighboring Payson Fire Department, Hellsgate relies on property taxes from its geographic service area — as does Heber-Overgaard. The Arizona legislature has limited how much fire districts may assess, however. Lack of development in rural areas affects rural fire district’s ability to add new properties to the tax rolls.
The result — dwindling manpower and resources as prices increase and equipment gets old.
In comparison, sales taxes fund fire departments in cities and towns. In Payson, the fire department receives much of the $12 million sales tax pie. Much of those sales taxes comes from Valley visitors who contribute when they stop in town to shop, eat, or stay.
The rural fire districts rely almost entirely on local property taxes. Ironically, out-of-town drivers account for most of the accidents on rural roads, as was the case this January night on Highway 377.
As Morris drove, he listened to the radio traffic. First, he heard the Heber chief and one engine respond to an accident off Highway 260 between Show Low and Heber. Then the second call came in — this time on the opposite side of Heber, on a remote stretch of Highway 377 between Overgaard and Holbrook.
Morris knew the Heber fire chief couldn’t cover both calls, so he radioed to help. The Heber chief jumped at the help.
“He didn’t’ have to wear four or five hats. He just had to wear one,” said Morris.
Dispatch told him “there are explosions and fire” and “nobody is on scene yet” except for bystanders.
“We didn’t know how many people were involved,” said Morris.
Hellsgate and Heber-Overgaard fire districts face an uncertain future after the failure of Proposition 310 in November. Like other rural fire districts in the state, the two have hard decisions to make. They face increasing costs for staff, facilities, and equipment, but have no way to increase revenues.
Prop. 310 sought to circumvent the revenue trap by raising the statewide sales tax, with the money earmarked for rural fire districts. However, urban voters defeated the temporary sale tax increase.
Arriving on the scene of the accident, Morris encountered a federal DOD firefighter administering CPR to one of the gravely injured drivers.
“He only had his hands and mouth to perform CPR,” said Morris — and he had to keep that up for a while.
“It literally took 25 to 30 minutes for resources to arrive,” said Morris.
Morris said people ejected from cars because they’re not wearing a seatbelt often go into cardiac arrest. The fall can cause a heart attack by severing the aorta or causing internal bleeding.
Morris quickly prioritized life over property. Regardless, it took more than an hour for the patient who survived to get to the hospital. In an urban area — trauma centers are usually only minutes away.
“When I worked in Phoenix, I would have had 15 guys there in three to five minutes,” said Morris.
As soon as those resources arrived, they would have loaded up the patient, while others doused the fire. The scene would have been wrapped up by the time Morris arrived 35 minutes after the 377 crash.
That wasn’t enough time for the patient in cardiac arrest.
“She died on scene from severe trauma,” said Morris.
Of course, even in an urban area that patient would have faced a roughly 1% chance of survival, said Morris. But the delay in treatment made death all but certain.
Morris and the fire chiefs of other fire districts had hoped Prop. 310 would offer a lifeline for districts like Hellsgate and Heber Overgaard, but that didn’t happen.
Morris said rural fire district chiefs from around the state have gathered with legislative members to seek a solution, but he’s not sure what that will look like.
In the meantime, the budget situation is so dire for some rural fire districts, Morris fears they will need to close, as so many in Rim Country and the White Mountains have already done.
It’s dawning on everyone the state faces a crisis. Without rural fire districts, communities will struggle to find structural fire support, accident response, ambulance, and wildfire resources. In fact, the Payson Fire Department has made it clear it does not have enough firefighters on call during a shift to fight a structural fire. Payson relies on Hellsgate and the other fire districts to fill in where needed.
Morris plans to have other statewide conversations on what to do about the impending crisis, but in the end, “Everything is in the legislature’s hands,” he said.
With their backs against the wall, rural fire districts across the state will do what it takes to continue to serve the public.
“Nothing is off the discussion block,” said Morris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!